Smiths Medical Announces Update to Partnership With Medline Industries, Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smiths Medical, a leading global medical device manufacturer, announced today it has partnered with Medline Industries for distribution of the Portex® acapella® choice vibratory PEP therapy device. This enhanced distribution partnership will be focused on the non-acute and home care channels.

“This partnership with Smiths Medical will enhance Medline’s portfolio of patient-centered solutions linked to improved outcomes,” said Tim Finnigan, respiratory division president at Medline. “With these solutions, we can be a better partner to facilities beyond the acute market and across the continuum of care in achieving better patient outcomes and improving consistency of care.”

“The distribution partnership with Medline provides improved access to our acapella® choice device for patients within the non-acute and home care settings,” said Nirav Sheth, Sr. Director of Global Marketing and General Manager at Smiths Medical. “This is an important channel within the full continuum of care, and we are very excited about what this opportunity brings to Smiths Medical, Medline, and the patients treated in non-acute settings.”

The Smiths Medical Portex® acapella® choice device is the market leading vibratory PEP device and is used to mobilize secretions and open airways. For more information, visit www.smiths-medical.com.

Learn more about the benefits of Portex® acapella® choice here.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country’s largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country’s largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 20,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

About Smiths Medical

A leading supplier of specialized medical devices and equipment for global markets, focusing on the medication delivery, vital care and safety devices market segments. For more information, visit www.smiths-medical.com.

About Smiths Group

A global technology company that has been operating for 160 years, delivering products and services for the medical technology, security & defense, general industrial, energy and space & commercial aerospace markets worldwide. Smiths Group employs c. 22,000 colleagues in over 50 countries and is listed on the London Stock Exchange. For more information visit www.smiths.com.