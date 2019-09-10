Graham Corporation Awarded Orders for Three Projects Totaling $19 Million

BATAVIA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the oil refining, petrochemical and defense industries, today announced that it secured $19 million in orders for three international projects in its crude oil refining market. Two projects are in Asia and one is in Latin America.

The first Asia project is an expansion and modernization project at a Southeast Asia refiner for the production of cleaner transportation fuels. The other Asia project is for new capacity in the China crude oil refining market. The third project is for a Latin America refiner and involves replacing equipment that Graham originally supplied in the mid-1970s. Most of the revenue associated with each of these projects will be recognized in fiscal 2021, with minimal impact in fiscal 2020.

James R. Lines, Graham’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “ These orders contribute to backlog for fiscal 2021 shipments. At this point in time, we are fortunate to have insight into our next fiscal year’s revenue and profitability potential. We continue to believe that fiscal 2021 will represent a third consecutive year of revenue and profit expansion for Graham.”

He added, “ We believe that our ability to garner demand originating from our installed base as well as from new global capacity investment is a distinct advantage for Graham. Each year, we derive approximately 30% to 40% of our revenue from our large installed base. We continue to have strong participation in global crude oil refining markets with a high success rate for securing new orders.”

ABOUT GRAHAM CORPORATION

