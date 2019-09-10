TravelCenters of America Signs Franchise Agreement for a TA Express Branded Travel Center in Salina, Utah

WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TravelCenters of America Inc. (TravelCenters) (Nasdaq: TA), plans to add a new location in Salina, Utah, through a franchise agreement with Kishor Koladia and Dahyalal Gajera. The current nine-acre site is an Xpress Fuel Stop on Interstate 70, exit #56, at 2055 South State Street. It will convert to a TA Express in late October 2019.

“ We recognized a need for drivers in this area to have another location they can stop at to refuel, replenish and refresh. The Salina site adds a significant brand presence in central Utah along I-70,” said Barry Richards, president and COO of TravelCenters. “ We’re happy to welcome Kishor and Dahyalal to the TA family.”

“ We are thrilled for the opportunity to join a highly-respected and successful company like TravelCenters of America,” said Kishor Koladia.

“ Being a part of the TA network will allow us to better serve our customers, providing more options including fleet fueling and some of the best amenities on the highway. We’re proud of the business we’ve built and run for more than a decade and are excited for this next venture,” added Dahyalal Gajera.

About TravelCenters of America Inc.

TravelCenters of America Inc. (TravelCenters), headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, conducts business in 43 states and Canada, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® travel center brands. For more information on TA, TA Express and Petro, please visit www.ta-petro.com.