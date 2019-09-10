Chicago Ideas Selects Havas Chicago as Agency of Record

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chicago Ideas, a nonprofit platform designed to inspire action through entertaining and accessible events, grassroots initiatives and thought-provoking content as well as the host of Chicago Ideas Week, has selected Havas Chicago as its creative and media agency of record. Havas Chicago will develop a new brand campaign to elevate Chicago Ideas as a catalyst for world-changing ideas and cement its position as a year-long community platform that sparks consistent, positive change for Chicago and society at large.

Chicago Ideas chose Havas Chicago for the agency’s keen ability to keep its finger on the pulse of the same culture, community and people that the non-profit connects and empowers through its existence. Every year for the past decade, its week-long event, Chicago Ideas Week, gathers creative thinkers, problem solvers and entrepreneurs around unique content and programming. Looking ahead to 2020, Havas Chicago will help Chicago Ideas meet its objective to become a gateway for people across the Chicagoland region to engage in the city’s abundance of intellectual, civic, business and philanthropic opportunities. The agency is working closely with Chicago Ideas’ leadership team to re-shape the lens through which their members see and engage with the organization year-round.

“ For nearly a decade, Chicago Ideas has brought together the trailblazers and leaders of Chicago to exchange and act on ideas that have the potential to make our world a better place,” said Jessica Malkin, CEO of Chicago Ideas. “ When members from across our city interact, learn, and discuss ideas, we have the capacity to create new initiatives, solve problems and enhance access to opportunity in meaningful ways. The team at Havas Chicago shares that belief. Their mission to create meaningful impact, coupled with the range of vibrant, diverse perspectives on their team, makes them the ideal partner for Chicago Ideas as we look to inspire action and engagement.”

Elevating Chicago Ideas in a way that encourages action is an assignment that aligns with Havas Chicago’s focus on making a meaningful difference for brands, community and people through craft and culture. The agency has created award-winning campaigns for iconic brands including Citi, Coca-Cola, Cracker Barrel, Hefty, Mike’s Hard Lemonade, Moen, Orbitz, Reynolds and Ragu. For years, Havas Chicago has also leveraged its street-level lobby in downtown Chicago to create deeper understanding, raise funds and spark conversation around various causes and issues, such as Black History Month, Pride and Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“ Chicago Ideas is about so much more than inspirational speakers. It’s about action,” said John Norman, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Chicago. “ We are excited to invigorate the Chicago Ideas brand to encourage people to activate and engage with the platform directly all year long to create the change they want to see in their community.”

Havas Chicago and Chicago Ideas launched the first phase of the brand campaign, a new brand identity, in August 2019, with more work planned for later this year.

About Chicago Ideas

Chicago Ideas is a nonprofit platform built on one core belief: When audiences of every background have access to thought leaders and innovative ideas, people have the power to spark change in the world. Chicago Ideas is hosting Chicago Ideas Week, October 12-17, 2019, which is the largest affordable ideas festival in the world, connecting attendees to more than 150 world-renowned speakers —but Chicago Ideas' efforts extend much further. Whether it's the year-round programming, over 100 Labs that offer exclusive looks into Chicago-based businesses and cultural institutions, a Youth Program that promotes leadership and personal development among under-represented Chicago high school students or a digital content platform that highlights innovative people and organizations, Chicago Ideas is helping make visionary ideas accessible to everyone. Chicago Ideas is a 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more about becoming a member at chicagoideas.com/membership.

About Havas Chicago

Havas Chicago is committed to building meaningful American brands through craft and culture. The agency brings an unmatched understanding of Millennials’ mindsets and behaviors, and a passion for embracing the emerging trends shaping business and pop culture. Havas Chicago fuses an independent spirit with global scale to support the North American mission to be the most meaningful partner to the modern CMO. Learn more on the website, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.