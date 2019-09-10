Avnet and Trusted Objects Form Strategic Alliance to Secure Industrial IoT

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading global technology solutions provider Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT) has entered into a strategic alliance with Trusted Objects, a software company specializing in the Internet of Things (IoT) security, to bring to market a scalable end-to-end security solution for low-power IoT devices. The relationship provides IoT customers with the ability to comprehensively secure their devices while speeding time to market, reducing costs and managing complexity.

“With Trusted Objects, we are able to more flexibly design secure IoT solutions that match our customers’ needs and, ultimately, their unique business cases,” said Lou Lutostanski, vice president of Internet of Things, Avnet. “The real difference in our approach is our ability to accommodate solutions that are both low-power and large-scale. Together with Trusted Objects, Avnet’s ecosystem offers customers a complete Industrial IoT solution that’s simple to integrate and unique to the market—one that makes IoT security more scalable and easier to implement.”

The Avnet and Trusted Objects alliance helps to solve the fragmentation challenge faced by developers seeking to secure their IoT deployments in three main areas: cloud, middleware and on-device. Security at each level is often managed by separate providers, increasing the complexity and cost of deploying these solutions. This is particularly challenging in low-power devices, which are commonly used in Industrial IoT (IIoT) applications. Trusted Objects’ native security implementation is specifically designed for these applications, providing a more unified, standardized platform to manage and execute security throughout the IoT deployment. Once software from Trusted Objects is embedded in a customer’s microcontroller unit (MCU) or Secure Element, Avnet can help connect it to the cloud as part of a complete IoT solution.

“Developers are working hard to create IoT ecosystems that can be trusted by businesses, and the complexities they face have stifled the scalability of these solutions,” said Sami Anbouba, CEO, Trusted Objects. “By working with Avnet, we’re able to take steps toward standardizing the end-to-end security developers need to protect their IoT ecosystems.”

Avnet secures IoT solutions, particularly in IIoT deployments, by embedding three core elements of Trusted Objects’ software into a customer’s MCU or Secure Element. The first of these elements is the company’s native proprietary implementation, which can be embedded into an MCU or Secure Element for high levels of security. Secondly, Trusted Objects’ security stacks allow for easy, secure connectivity between the device, the IoT network and the cloud. Finally, the personalization and provisioning features of Trusted Objects’ technology allow Avnet to efficiently perform IoT device personalization to scale engineering solutions.

For more information visit: www.avnet.com/IoT.

Follow Avnet on Twitter: @Avnet

Follow Avnet on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/Avnet

Connect with Avnet on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AvnetInc

Connect with Avnet on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/avnet

All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks, and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any proprietary interest in marks other than its own.

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.