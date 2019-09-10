Dr. Lucy Gildea, Chief Scientific Officer at Mary Kay Inc., Joins Cancer Support Community North Texas Board of Directors

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Mary Kay FoundationSM, a decades-long leader in the mission to eliminate cancers affecting women, recently announced Dr. Lucy Gildea, Mary Kay’s Chief Scientific Officer, will join the Board of Directors for Cancer Support Community North Texas (CSCNT). CSCNT is dedicated to ensuring that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community. CSCNT serves the community in three of North Texas’ most heavily populated counties: Dallas, Collin and Tarrant.

“At Mary Kay, our mission is to eradicate cancers that affect women around the world, and each year we invest millions in groundbreaking research and support for organizations like CSCNT,” said Gildea. “I’m honored to join the Board of Directors for Cancer Support Community North Texas to continue our important work and look forward to contributing to the organization’s impact programs including support groups, wellness workshops, educational programs and community clubhouses.”

This year, CSCNT continued to work on its commitment to expand its service delivery by launching new initiatives to reach more women in underserved areas where limited health literacy impacts access to care and support. Donations to CSCNT provided essential funding for programs that women living with cancer in North Texas request most—including healthy lifestyles, nutritional programs, retreats and cancer symposiums.

“We are humbled and grateful for The Mary Kay Foundation’s continued support and for the addition of Dr. Lucy Gildea to our board,” said Mirchelle Louis, CEO of CSCNT. “Studies have shown that incorporating psycho-social and emotional support into cancer care may reduce the risk of cancer recurrence and risk of dying by approximately 50 percent. With help from The Mary Kay FoundationSM and Dr. Lucy Gildea, we’ll be able to continue our lifesaving work in a meaningful way.”

Over the course of more than two decades, The Mary Kay FoundationSM has awarded more than $78 million to women’s shelters and domestic violence service providers, as well as cancer research programs and related causes throughout the United States.

About The Mary Kay Foundation℠

Guided by Mary Kay Ash’s dream to enrich the lives of women everywhere, The Mary Kay FoundationSM raises and distributes funds to invest in breakthrough cancer research to find a cure for women-related cancers and ending domestic violence against women. Since 1996, The Mary Kay FoundationSM has contributed more than $78 million to organizations aligned with its two-fold mission. In addition, the Foundation supports awareness initiatives, community outreach programs, and advocates for legislation to ensure women are healthy and safe. Together, we can make the world better for women. To learn more about how to educate, advocate, volunteer and donate, and join life-saving work to support and empower women, visit marykayfoundation.org, find us on Facebook and Instagram, or follow us on Twitter.

About Cancer Support Community North Texas

Cancer Support Community North Texas (CSCNT) is affiliated with national Cancer Support Community, the largest professionally led nonprofit network of cancer support worldwide and is dedicated to helping ensure no one faces cancer alone. Completely free of charge, CSCNT is a place where people with cancer as well as their families and friends are learning to live with cancer and thrive beyond it through education, psychological support, networking, children’s programs, workshops and other cancer-centered resources. For more information, visit CancerSupportTexas.org.