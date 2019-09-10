PPG Services Platform Launches to Connect Painters With Multi-Property Commercial Businesses

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the launch of PPG Services, a digitally-enabled service platform that makes it easy for businesses with multiple commercial facilities across the U.S. to identify and connect with established professional painters then manage and schedule general painting maintenance projects.

“The painting service industry is evolving at a rapid pace, creating an opportunity for PPG to more efficiently manage complex customer needs. Our customers are looking for a simpler resource to manage ongoing general painting maintenance across their multiple facilities,” said Tim Knavish, PPG senior vice president, global architectural coatings. “PPG Services builds on our long-term growth strategy to deliver differentiated digital solutions for key customers. The system simplifies the project management process; provides small and medium-sized painting firms access to more jobs; allows these painters to grow their business; and connects commercial customers with a marketplace of established professional painters.”

PPG Services is intended for commercial businesses with multiple locations across a national footprint, such as commercial property managers for large retail, office, and hospitality chains, and third-party facility management companies. The service is not intended for large commercial projects, which are typically served by general contractors.

PPG Services will deliver:

Comprehensive, one-stop service powered by proprietary technology from Paintzen, an innovative online tool that connects painters with home and business owners for residential and multi-site commercial painting projects.

powered by proprietary technology from Paintzen, an innovative online tool that connects painters with home and business owners for residential and multi-site commercial painting projects. Customer-focused solutions, including expert painting services and products that are backed by PPG’s more than 135 years of industry experience.

including expert painting services and products that are backed by PPG’s more than 135 years of industry experience. Consistency, efficiency, speed and savings through simplified job quoting, scheduling, project management and more.

“We're always excited about businesses that continue to bring innovation to the industry, and the PPG Services offering brings better data, insights and transparency to our national painting program, including how we make decisions,” said Robert Drake, director, facilities, Murphy Oil USA, and participant in a recent PPG Services pilot. “The project management tools and technology offered make the whole process more seamless for our team. It allows us to plan ahead and budget more efficiently for future painting work and other maintenance needs. We are very much looking forward to working more closely with PPG Services.”

"I've done quite a few jobs through PPG Services, and their project managers make sure the whole process goes really smoothly for us. Plus, I know they take good care of their customers,” said Jack Horsley, Spectrum Paint, Houston.

