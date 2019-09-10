Phillips-Medisize Enters Agreement with Global Pharmaceutical Company to Acquire Exclusive Ownership of Patents for an Innovative Mini-tablet Dispenser

HUDSON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, announced today an agreement with a Global Pharmaceutical Company, where Phillips-Medisize acquired exclusive ownership of patents supporting an innovative mini-tablet dispenser to accommodate the varied and customized oral dispensing needs of patients.

“Through its unique working principle, the mini-tablet dispenser will be valuable in pediatrics, geriatrics and oncology where patients often require highly flexible oral dosing based on age, weight and other variables,” said Matt Jennings, CEO and President, Phillips-Medisize. “Furthermore, in smaller patient populations the option to flexibly count to combine incremental mini-tablet doses offers an advantage over preparing multiple fixed oral tablet dose strengths.”

The mini-tablet dispenser differentiates itself from most available systems that predominantly rely on volumetric measuring principles. With the assistance of this dispenser mounted on top of a standard tablet bottle, a patient or caregiver will be able to count and dispense mini-tablets in predetermined amounts from one to twenty tablets, and it supports tablets of approximately 2x2 mm to 2.3x2.3 mm dimensions. The mini-tablet dispenser enables the user to visually confirm the measured tablet count number before dispensing and is designed to minimize damage or crushing of the mini-tablets during dispensing.

Phillips-Medisize has begun industrialization preparations aiming to make the dispenser available to an array of pharmaceutical companies globally in early 2020.

About Phillips-Medisize

Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, is an end-to-end provider of innovation, development and manufacturing solutions to the pharmaceutical, diagnostics, medical device and specialty commercial market segments. Backed by the combined global resources of Molex and its parent company Koch Industries, Phillips-Medisize’s core advantage is the knowledge of its people to integrate design, molding, electronics, and automation, providing innovative, high-quality manufacturing solutions. For more information, please visit www.phillipsmedisize.com or www.molex.com.