 Linx Announces Partnership with Mercado Pago

SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the digitization of society, new means of payment are gaining ground. This scenario demands from companies constant attention to market trends and agility in adaptation processes. It is with this premise that Linx, leader and specialist in retail technology, has just announced a partnership with Mercado Pago, Mercado Livre´s fintech, to offer QR Code payment on Linx solutions.

Collaboration between companies comes as another facilitation tool for the retailer as it enables faster and more efficient management through the QR Linx system, which acts as a wallet hub centralizing all payment platforms in a single engine. This way, the retailer will have access to the financial processes in only one interface.

The partnership between the two companies aims to reduce the red tape faced by retailers. It comes as the best choice for those looking for the robustness of a solid and reliable company with the agility of a fintech. “This partnership was created to meet a range of market needs and is part of the commitment of both companies to develop innovative solutions that make their customers' daily lives easier,” explains Denis Piovezan, Linx Pay´s Executive Director. According to him, "QR Linx works as a technology integrated with Linx solutions and was developed to facilitate the settlement and financial reconciliation of the business."

According to Rodrigo Furiato, Mercado Pago´s Wallet director, "Partnering with Linx contributes to escalating acceptance of the QR Code, the instant payment technology that is transforming the industry as it reduces intermediaries and transaction costs." For the executive, "integration with Linx enables intelligent business management contributing to increased sales."

Retail Trend

According to the study "Means of payment: QR Code - In the view of consumers and retailers'", developed by the Sociedade Brasileira de Varejo e Consumo (Brazilian Society of Retail and Consumption, SBVC) and AGP Pesquisas, 82% of retailers intend to adopt applications and QR Codes as means of payment within the next 12 months.

About Linx

Linx is a Brazilian company specialized in retail technology. Leader in the management software market, with 41.3% market share of the retail market, according to IDC. All of Linx's shopping journey expertise is transformed into key insights to achieve what retailers expect most: build customer loyalty and achieve tangible, relevant results. Publicly traded at B3 since 2013, Linx also became the first Brazilian publicly traded software company at NYSE in 2019. The company has more than 3,000 employees distributed among its headquarters in São Paulo, 15 branches throughout Brazil and 5 countries in America. To learn more, access www.linx.com.br/imprensa.

About Mercado Pago

Mercado Pago is the fintech of the Mercado Livre group that offers indispensable solutions for consumers, sellers and companies of all sizes. With a broad portfolio, Mercado Pago facilitates access to means of payment and contributes to the democratization of commerce, offering the best buying and selling experience to its users.

Operating since 2003 in Latin America, the Mercado Pago is present in eight countries - Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela - and has over 223 million users. One of its main values is the promotion of entrepreneurship, helping companies to develop their business simply and with total security.