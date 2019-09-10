With Superbugs and Antibiotic Resistance on the Rise, VA Facilities Make Infection Prevention a Priority

LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recognizing that superbugs are becoming increasingly resistant to cleaning chemicals, antibiotics and even some hand sanitizers, U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) healthcare facilities are investing in new technology to enhance their existing infection control practices and reduce the risk of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).

Xenex is a world leader in infection prevention programs and room disinfection technology. To help government healthcare facilities improve their infection prevention programs, Xenex partnered with Geo-Med, LLC, which provides a broad range of medical and surgical products to Veterans Health Administration medical centers and DOD military treatment facilities. Geo-Med is now pleased to offer the LightStrike™ UV Disinfection Robot on their GSA Contract GS-07F-0359T and ECAT Capital Equipment Contract SPE2D1-19-D-0001.

HAIs are caused by microorganisms such as Clostridium difficile (C.diff), methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), and vancomycin-resistant Enterococci (VRE), which are rampant in healthcare facilities. Studies show that less than half the surfaces in a hospital patient room are properly disinfected before a new patient is admitted to that room. Alarmingly, some of the pathogens that cause infections have become resistant to cleaning chemicals and antibiotics. To combat these dangerous microorganisms and help facilities achieve infection rate reductions, Xenex bundles LightStrike robots with its infection prevention (IP) expertise, customized disinfection protocols, and consulting and account management services into a hospital’s comprehensive infection prevention program.

LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots use pulsed xenon, an environmentally-friendly inert gas, to create intense ultraviolet (UV) light that quickly destroys bacteria, viruses, mold, fungus and spores on hospital surfaces. The robot works quickly and does not require warm-up or cool-down time, so facilities are able to disinfect dozens of rooms per day (per robot). Peer-reviewed studies have shown significant reductions in C.diff, MRSA, VRE and/or Surgical Site Infection (SSI) rates after integrating Xenex’s infection prevention programs and using LightStrike robots to supplement their environmental disinfection efforts.

Many government facilities utilize LightStrike robots as part of their daily infection control practices, however they are also prepared to address outbreaks from pathogens like Ebola or most recently, Candida auris. The LightStrike robot has been tested and proven effective in destroying Ebola and anthrax (both in a BSL-4 lab) and C.auris.

“Our goal is to help our VA hospitals achieve their objective of providing a safe healing environment for our nation’s veterans, which will also lower the cost burden associated with treating these deadly infections. Geo-Med has strong relationships with many of the VA hospitals and we are working closely with them to introduce our infection prevention programs and room disinfection technology to those facilities,” said Irene Hahn, vice president of sales and account management at Xenex.

According to a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Office of Research & Development news brief posted on 05/03/2018, a multi-center study published by VA researchers recommends that pulsed xenon ultraviolet (PX-UV) light room disinfection technology be integrated into daily hospital operations. It is the 25th peer-reviewed study confirming the efficacy of pulsed xenon UV disinfection in the healthcare environment and the 7th government-led, peer-reviewed, published study on the efficacy of pulsed xenon UV disinfection.

“We share a similar mission with Xenex in our commitment to providing the highest level of service to those who have served, which includes efforts to avoid the pain and suffering associated with healthcare-associated infections. Working together, our goal is to enhance patient and employee safety at VA and DOD hospitals by enhancing their infection prevention programs and providing technology to help them destroy pathogens that cause healthcare-associated infections,” said Mike Locke, CEO of Geo-Med, LLC.

About Geo-Med

Geo-Med, LLC is a verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) medical and surgical supplier, founded in 2004 by a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. We have partnered with leading manufacturers that share our commitment to client satisfaction to provide a broad range of medical and surgical products to our Veteran Administration Medical Center and Department of Defense Military Treatment Facility customers. We take great pride in knowing our products and the service we provide affect the care of our veterans, active duty military personnel and their families. Geo-Med serves federal customers nationally and abroad. Visit www.geomedsdvo.com/ for more information.

About Xenex

Xenex is a world leader in UV technology-based infection prevention strategies and solutions. Xenex's mission is to save lives and reduce suffering by destroying the deadly microorganisms that cause hospital acquired infections. Xenex is backed by well-known investors that include Essex Woodlands, Piper Jaffray, Malin Corporation, Battery Ventures, Targeted Technology Fund II, Tectonic Ventures and RK Ventures. For more information, visit geomedsdvo.com/xenex.