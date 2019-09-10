Cohealo and DHL Supply Chain Limited Partner in the United Kingdom to Optimize Capital Equipment for the National Healthcare Service

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cohealo, a platform for health systems to track and share medical equipment, today announced that it will partner with DHL Supply Chain Limited in the United Kingdom to provide NHS Trusts with insights into the utilization of their capital equipment. The companies will leverage their respective expertise in supply chain optimization to produce actionable reports that support data-driven purchasing, uncovering new avenues for savings while improving equipment access across NHS Trusts.

“There is an increasing burden on healthcare professionals to do more with fewer resources,” said Todd Rothenhaus, M.D., chief executive officer of Cohealo. “Together with DHL, Cohealo is committed to supporting the NHS. That starts by ensuring providers have the best possible equipment to deliver the highest quality of care. With accurate information on equipment usage, NHS Trusts can operate as efficiently as possible with their existing resources, right-size their inventory based on demand, and collect data to justify new, strategic purchases.”

The partnership will operate as part of the Tower 7 procurement contract awarded to DHL by the NHS for large diagnostic, capital devices including mobile and consumables. In 2017, the Department of Health issued the “Future Operating Model” for the NHS Supply Chain with a £2.4 billion savings commitment across five years.

“Today, increased pressure on health service expenditure has resulted in a greater focus on costs in delivering patient care. Our collaboration with Cohealo will enable us to identify efficiencies and support better informed investment decisions into new equipment on behalf of the NHS,” said Jason Lavery, vice president of procurement and capital solutions at DHL Life Sciences UK.

The companies will focus initial efforts on developing a database of equipment from across NHS Trusts, inclusive of maintenance information and life-cycle data. With robust inventory information, NHS Trusts will have the opportunity to begin tracking equipment utilization, collecting metrics such as simultaneous usage of assets across operating theatres, equipment “idle days,” and block scheduling insights to improve usage.

About Cohealo

Based in Boston, Cohealo finds savings for health systems by increasing the utilization of their medical equipment through proactive data analytics and equipment sharing. With deeper insights into equipment usage, hospitals can pinpoint redundant equipment, opportunities for rental avoidance, and ways to share equipment between facilities. As the program scales within a health system, the network effect drives increasing levels of savings by reducing redundant purchases and decreasing rental expense. Cohealo has been named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies List and CNBC’s Disruptor 50 and is recognized as the first solution of its type to bring the sharing economy to healthcare.

About DHL

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 360,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world.”