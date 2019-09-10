Fiorano Powers Digital Healthcare Provider, Babylon to Become First Private Platform to Integrate with UK NHS111 Service

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fiorano Software, a leading Enterprise Integration Middleware and API Management specialist, announced today that Babylon Health, UK, a leading online virtual medical services provider has implemented the Fiorano Healthcare Solution to integrate its platform with the National Health Services’ (NHS) 111 Service, a first line support facility for emergency access to the NHS, UK. Babylon provides General Practitioner advice and guidance via messaging and video consultation to its clients.

“We are proud to be associated with Babylon’s mission of putting an accessible and affordable health service in the hands of every person on earth. The Integration with the NHS 111 service required a full NHS Digital compliance process. Fiorano worked closely with NHS Digital to achieve this as it was the first instance of an integration of a private platform with the NHS’ 111 service,” said Richard Last, Director at Connect4Care Ltd. who was responsible for implementing the Fiorano solution at Babylon.

NHS Digital, the overarching body for NHS England systems, is responsible for the security of all patient’s information and data. The Babylon service has received ITK accreditation and is providing its clients with access to the NHS111 emergency services. Babylon now plans to utilize the versatile Fiorano Platform to expand its services to Rwanda, China, USA and Middle East to achieve its Global healthcare mission.

About Babylon Health: - Babylon is home to a large passionate team of scientists, clinicians, mathematicians and engineers from over 60 countries and is working on making healthcare delivery affordable and accessible. By combining the ever-growing power of AI with the best medical expertise of humans, it delivers unparalleled access to healthcare, including personalised health assessments, treatment advice and face-to-face appointments with a doctor 24/7.

About Fiorano: – Founded in 1995 in Silicon Valley, California, Fiorano is multinational Corporation providing API-led hybrid integration technology to customers enabling interoperability, agility, profitability and new revenue streams. Global leaders including AT&T, Commercial Bank of Africa, Dyckerhoff, NASA, Schlumberger, US Coast Guard and Vodafone have deployed Fiorano for their mission critical applications. Fiorano operates through its global offices and a large network of trusted partners.