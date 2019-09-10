Argo and The Climate Service Join the Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today that startups Argo and The Climate Service have joined the Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator, bringing the total number of companies in the portfolio to 25.

“Wells Fargo continues to invest and work closely with fintech companies to help integrate their big ideas into the banking services of tomorrow,” said Lisa Frazier, head of the Innovation Group at Wells Fargo. “Teaming up with Argo, The Climate Service, and other startups in the accelerator program helps us look past the current horizon to disrupt, innovate and deliver the experiences customers demand.”

Now in its fifth year, the Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator program began in 2014 to advance emerging technologies in pursuit of breakthroughs for financial services. Startups are eligible to receive up to $1 million in funding, along with guidance from Wells Fargo business and technology leaders to help refine and scale their companies. The virtual, six-month, non-exclusive program has received more than 2,800 applications from innovative companies in more than 100 countries since the program’s inception. Applications can be submitted throughout the year at www.wellsfargo.com/accelerator.

Startups Argo and The Climate Service reaffirm Wells Fargo’s commitment to investing and exploring emerging technologies, and accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy and reducing the impacts of climate change.

The latest Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator companies:

Argo (Montpellier, France) develops augmented reality technologies to build new business models and experiences that bring to life print and digital mediums, providing just-in-time contextual information, anywhere, and without a manual search.



“The way consumers experience the printed and digital world is changing rapidly, and augmented reality will play an increasingly immersive role in that space,” said Pierre Addoum, CEO of Argo. “We are excited to work closely with Wells Fargo to help further develop these rich experiences for consumers.”

The Climate Service (Durham, North Carolina) enables corporations and financial services firms to measure, monitor and manage their financial risks and opportunities related to climate change.



“The financial system’s demands for robust climate analytics require rapid growth and powerful partnerships,” said James McMahon, CEO of The Climate Service. “We are proud to collaborate with an organization that understands the impact climate risk poses, and the Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator program is perfectly designed to support the intense scaling to come.”

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,600 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 32 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 263,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 29 on Fortune’s 2019 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.