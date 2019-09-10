THOR Kitchen debuts pro-style Black Stainless Steel Kitchen Suite for under $6,500

THOR Kitchen introduces a black stainless steel option for select appliances, including gas ranges, ventilation hoods, dishwashers and its new Recessed Handle Refrigerator. Shown featuring the 48-inch range and vent hood. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--THOR Kitchen, manufacturer of pro-style kitchen appliances, debuts the first pro-style Black Stainless Steel Kitchen Suite for under $6,500. The suite includes a 30-inch gas range, ventilation hood, dishwasher and recessed-handle French-door refrigerator.

“Black stainless steel appliances have definitely grown in popularity, but they’re historically only offered by ultra-premium brands at an ultra-premium price,” said Kyle You, THOR Kitchen Managing Director. “By introducing our affordable Black Stainless Steel Suite, designers and homeowners can achieve this sleek look yet reallocate their budget savings into other areas of the remodel.”

The full Black Stainless Steel Suite includes:

The 30-inch Professional Gas Range features a convection oven, heavy-duty continuous cast-iron cooking grates, four burners and a blue porcelain oven interior. ($2,299 MSRP)

The 30-inch Professional Series Under Cabinet Range Hood features a three-speed fan, push-button control and commercial-style stainless steel baffle filters. ($649 MSRP)

The 4-Door French Door Freestanding Refrigerator with Recessed Handles features counter depth French doors, six shelves, four freezer baskets, an automatic ice maker, door alarm and high-efficiency LED lighting. ($2,599 MSRP)

The 24-inch Professional Series Stainless Steel Dishwasher utilizes three spray arms (with a jet sprayer), a steam assist mode to help loosen soils, a soil-sensing "Smart Wash" system to determine the optimum cycle and a multiple filter system to save water and energy. ($899 MSRP)

THOR Kitchen’s products are built to the highest standards of style, performance and energy efficiency. These high-quality appliances function with the power and performance of luxury appliances, showcasing commercial grade features such as continuous cast-iron cooking grates and high BTU burners, without the premium cost. The black stainless steel helps offers a sleek, modern and industrial look at one-third of the cost compared to many ultra-premium competitors.

The Black Stainless Steel finish is also available for the 36-inch Professional Gas Range, 48-inch Professional Gas Range with Bamboo Griddle Cover, 36-inch Professional Series Under Cabinet Range Hood and 48-inch Professional Series Under Cabinet Range Hood.

About THOR Kitchen

THOR Kitchen is a manufacturer of mass-premium pro-style kitchen appliances, offering the first full suite of the most affordable pro-style kitchen appliances on the market today. Based in Southern California, THOR provides all of the power and performance of a premium appliance, built to the highest standards of quality, style and energy efficiency—yet at a practical price. For more information about THOR Kitchen and its full suite of affordable pro-style kitchen appliances, visit thorkitchen.com.