PetSmart to Automate Demand Planning & Replenishment Processes with RELEX Solutions

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PetSmart Inc., the leading specialty pet retailer in North America, has chosen RELEX Solutions to automate and optimize its demand planning and replenishment processes. The RELEX solution will be used to plan demand for PetSmart’s more than 1650 stores, distribution centers and e-commerce site.

Through this partnership, RELEX will introduce end-to-end, integrated planning capabilities that will help PetSmart improve the accuracy of its demand forecasts, replenishment and allocation. The solution will help automate and enhance planning efficiency across operational areas, as demonstrated through RELEX’s X-Ray Data Analysis and business benefits case.

“We are excited to partner with RELEX Solutions to help us better streamline our demand planning and replenishment processes,” said Jim Persinger, Senior Vice President of Merchandise Planning and Allocation at PetSmart. “We’re confident the RELEX solution is the right tool to help us reach our goals around forecast accuracy, availability and better serve the needs of our pet parents.”

“We have strong experience in the pet supplies industry,” said RELEX VP Richard Daw. “RELEX is well-positioned to assist PetSmart with some of the more complex challenges in the pet retail industry including accounting for ‘short life cycle purchases’ in planning and allocation. We’re looking forward to sharing the best practices we’ve developed and building a strong relationship with PetSmart as we help them further strengthen their position in the marketplace.”

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions is dedicated to helping retail businesses improve their competitiveness through accurate forecasting and replenishment, localized assortments, profitable use of retail space and optimized workforce planning. Our SaaS solutions deliver quick return on investment and can be used independently or jointly for unified retail planning, enabling cross-functional optimization of retail’s core processes: supply chain, merchandising and store operations. RELEX Solutions is trusted by leading brands including Party City, Thrive Market, The Vitamin Shoppe, Morrisons and Rossmann, and has offices across North America and Europe.

Read more: www.relexsolutions.com.