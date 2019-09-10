Atmosic Technologies and MATRIX Industries Partner to Bring a New Level of Efficiency and Productivity to Industrial Solutions

CAMPBELL, Calif. & MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atmosic™ Technologies, innovator of ultra-low-power wireless for the Internet of Things (IoT), and MATRIX Industries, leader in thermoelectric innovation, today announced a partnership to provide the lowest-power connected thermoelectric solutions for industrial IoT (IIoT) applications and consumer IoT devices. Atmosic and MATRIX will collaborate with leading industrial and consumer device customers to implement connected solutions powered through thermoelectric and other energy harvesting techniques for a new level of efficiency and productivity.

“Atmosic and MATRIX are committed to reducing the industry’s reliance on batteries to power IoT devices,” said Atmosic CEO David Su. “Atmosic’s innovative lowest power connectivity solutions, combined with MATRIX’s cutting-edge thermoelectric technology, will enable customers to significantly reduce or even eliminate the use of electrical/wired or battery power in a variety of applications and enjoy cost savings as a result.”

Reducing the use of wired, electric and battery power in IoT applications provides a number of economic and environmental advantages. Unlike many connected devices that need their batteries to be replaced frequently, low-power IoT solutions with energy harvesting have significantly longer battery life – or are completely battery free – which streamlines maintenance operations and reduces maintenance costs. Atmosic and MATRIX’s technologies are ideal for a wide range of industrial applications for agriculture, manufacturing and building systems (including heating, cooling and lighting), along with consumer devices such as wearables and home automation products.

“Atmosic’s goal to deliver Forever Battery Life and Battery-Free connected IoT perfectly aligns with our mission to change the way the world is powered,” said MATRIX CEO and co-founder Akram Boukai. “With Industry 4.0 on the rise, there’s an incredible opportunity to deliver more value to our IoT customers and expand our international footprint.”

In just a few years it’s estimated there will be more than 35 billion connected devices worldwide. Partnering with MATRIX enables Atmosic to extend its reach and serviceable available market into untapped IIoT segments, as well as expand its presence in the consumer device segment. In turn, Atmosic’s wireless technology enables MATRIX to deliver more full-service solutions with the ultra-low-power connectivity vital to the IoT experience.

“Power consumption and the need for battery replacement or recharging remains a key challenge for IoT adoption, especially for commercial and industrial applications,” said Andrew Zignani, principal analyst, ABI Research. “As industrial consumers are looking more closely at power consumption, energy harvesting is a very attractive alternative to extend battery life and reduce battery usage.”

About Atmosic Technologies

Atmosic™ Technologies is an innovative fabless semiconductor company, designing ultra-low power wireless solutions to dramatically reduce and disrupt device dependency on batteries, aiming to deliver forever battery life and the battery free connected Internet of Things. The company’s products enable the IoT device ecosystem—designers and manufacturers, as well as end users and those responsible for deployments—to dramatically lower costs and efforts associated with maintaining the growing Internet of Things in Personal, Home, Auto, Healthcare, Industrial, Enterprise and Smart Cities segments. In addition to these tangible business advantages, Atmosic aims to reduce ecological impacts with its vision of dramatically reduced battery consumption in the Internet of Things.

About MATRIX Industries

MATRIX Industries is a Silicon Valley materials science pioneer committed to radically re-inventing the power equation for IoT and wearables. The company is focused on thermoelectrics to create a wave of energy harvesting gadgets and sensors that don’t need replaceable batteries. MATRIX innovations raise the efficiency of thermoelectrics to unprecedented new levels.