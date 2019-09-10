Masergy Launches AIOps, the Industry’s First Integrated AI-based Network, Security & Application Optimization Solution

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Masergy, a leading provider of Managed SD-WAN, Cloud Communications, and Managed Security solutions, today announced the introduction of Masergy AIOps, the industry’s first integrated AI-based, digital assistant for network, security and application optimization. Masergy AIOps acts as a virtual engineer embedded into Masergy’s Intelligent Service Control customer portal, supporting the administration and optimization of global software defined networks.

With the initial release of this service, Masergy network clients will receive intelligent alerts and recommendations to enhance application performance, predict bandwidth needs and optimize network throughput based on anomaly detection and predictive analytics.

“Nemertes' research shows enterprise adoption of managed SD-WAN as a service is rising sharply, delivering up to 20% reduction in WAN staff time and a 26% reduction in branch WAN staff,” said John Burke, CIO and Principal Research Analyst at Nemertes. “Managed SD-WAN services also reduce annual downtime by 70% and average outage length by 82% compared to do-it-yourself deployments. The network and application performance insights, provided by solutions such as Masergy AIOps, help increase uptime, enable faster fault recovery, and further reduce the amount of time IT teams spend troubleshooting problems.”

Key features of the service include:

Intelligent analysis and recommendations to optimize multi-cloud environments

Sophisticated pattern recognition algorithms leveraging big data

Predictive anomaly detection with actionable insights

Embedded AI tools in the Intelligent Service Control customer portal

Expandable use cases for proactive network, application, and security optimization

“With almost 20 years of software defined networking and security experience, we are uniquely positioned to deliver significant advancements in network automation technology to global enterprises,” said Chris MacFarland, executive chairman and CTO of Masergy. “We expect to deliver fully autonomous networking to global enterprises in the next few years, and the launch of Masergy AIOps moves us firmly in the direction of our vision.”

About Masergy

Masergy enables global enterprises to innovate, disrupt and dominate their industries with transformative solutions in Managed SD-WAN, Cloud Communications, and Managed Security. Built on the world’s most innovative Software Defined Platform, our agile technologies, customizable solutions and unmatched customer experience are why leading organizations rely on Masergy to stay ahead of the competition. Don’t fear what’s next. Be what’s next with Masergy. Learn more and follow us on our blog Transforming Enterprise IT, Twitter@Masergy, LinkedIn, and Facebook.