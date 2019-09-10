REPAY Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repay Holdings Corporation, (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”) a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced that it has joined the Symitar® Vendor Integration Program (VIP). Participation in the program will provide REPAY with access to Symitar’s technical resources to enable REPAY’s proprietary payment platform to integrate with Symitar’s Episys® platform. The Vendor Integration Program is designed to help ensure that Symitar’s customers can easily deploy third-party products.

REPAY’s payment platform integrates with Episys via SymXchange™, a services-based programming interface that enables third-party vendors and credit unions to access the platform’s core data and business rules. The integrity of data is maintained throughout any data exchange, because access to business rules and data is managed through a service layer which governs these interactions.

REPAY’s payment technology aims to help credit unions reduce the complexity of electronic payments, increase member satisfaction, and enhance the member experience by offering convenient and secure payment options. The REPAY platform provides access to credit/debit card processing, Instant Funding, ACH processing, IVR/phone pay, text pay, electronic bill payment and presentment (EBPP) systems, and white-labeled member-facing payment portals, including web portals and mobile apps. REPAY’s inclusion in the VIP will make it easier for Symitar’s customers to use these advanced payment technology solutions to seamlessly accept payments and automatically update member payment data.

“Competition for new customers is fierce in the world of lending,” said Susan Perlmutter, Chief Revenue Officer of REPAY. “Having a multitude of friendly, self-service payment options for members, as well as state of the art collection tools that are integrated to their core platform, can be a game changer for a credit union. REPAY’s technology integration to the Episys platform can be a quick resolution to close this gap for our credit union clients.”

Symitar’s VIP takes the customer out of the middle, providing vendors with direct access to Symitar’s technical resources and test systems. VIP inclusion is not an endorsement of the vendor’s product.

About Symitar

Symitar®, a division of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY), is a provider of integrated computer systems for credit unions of all sizes. Symitar has been selected as the primary technology partner by more than 800 credit unions, serving as a single source for integrated, enterprise-wide automation and as a single point of contact and support. Additional information about Symitar is available at www.symitar.com.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. Its solutions serve more than 9,000 customers nationwide, and are marketed and supported through three primary brands. Jack Henry Banking® supports banks ranging from community banks to multi-billion-dollar institutions with information processing solutions. Symitar® is a leading provider of information processing solutions for credit unions of all sizes. ProfitStars® provides highly specialized products and services that enable financial institutions of every asset size and charter, and diverse corporate entities to mitigate and control risks, optimize revenue and growth opportunities, and contain costs. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers.