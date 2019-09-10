CORRECTING and REPLACING Mundi Financial Joins Kestra Private Wealth Services

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fifth paragraph, third and fourth sentence of boilerplate should read: Mundi Financial is a member firm of Kestra PWS, an affiliate of Kestra IS. Mundi Financial is not affiliated with Kestra IS.(instead of Northeast Investment Group is a member firm of Kestra PWS, an affiliate of Kestra IS. Northeast Investment Group is not affiliated with Kestra IS.)

MUNDI FINANCIAL JOINS KESTRA PRIVATE WEALTH SERVICES

Partnership continues Kestra PWS’ strong recruitment of wirehouse breakaways

Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS), a registered investment adviser subsidiary of Kestra Financial, Inc. supporting independent advisor teams nationwide, announces the addition of newly independent advisors of Mundi Financial from Middletown, New York.

Led by CEO and Founder Bill Krivicich, the professionals of Mundi Financial offer investment management and financial planning to retirees on a discretionary, customized basis. They also specialize in using a multi-step process that incorporates several investment disciplines to create a well-rounded experience for clients, beyond the financial plan itself. Krivicich is a CFA® charterholder and has over 20 years of experience in the industry. In his previous role, he oversaw nearly $1 billion in assets as chief investment officer.

“When I decided to establish our own, independent practice, I did a lot of due diligence on potential partners,” said Krivicich. “What we found in Kestra PWS is a team of industry experts who, quite literally, have been in our shoes. Their attention to detail and execution throughout the process was impressive and gave us a lot of confidence in the team.”

The professionals of Mundi Financial collectively oversee $200 million in assets.

“From the onset, we were impressed with Bill’s expertise, integrity, and genuine desire to take care of his clients,” said Rob Bartenstein, CEO and Senior Managing Director of Kestra PWS. “This passion for delivering superior service is ultimately what drives most wirehouse advisors to establish independent businesses, and firmly aligns with our values at Kestra PWS.”

About Kestra Private Wealth Services

Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS) is a hybrid registered investment adviser (RIA) supporting fee and transaction-based independent financial advisor teams across the nation. Kestra PWS was established by wirehouse veterans with the express purpose of enabling former wirehouse financial advisors to achieve independence and growth. The firm's platform is comprised of an independent RIA in association with Kestra Investment Services, LLC as broker-dealer in order to provide its financial advisors with an open architecture platform and independence across both fee and transaction-based business models. Kestra PWS has helped 23 single and multi-team offices across the country find independence with their full service support model.

For more information, visit www.kestrafinancial.com/private-wealth-services.

Kestra Financial, Inc. (Kestra Financial) provides a leading independent advisor platform that empowers sophisticated, independent financial professionals, including traditional and hybrid RIAs, to prosper, grow, and provide superior client service. With a culture rich in reinvention and advisor advocacy, Kestra Financial has developed integrated business management technology that, combined with its personalized consulting services, offers exceptional scale and efficiency.

Kestra Financial is the parent company of Kestra Investment Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, and also of Kestra Advisory Services, LLC; Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC; and Kestra Institutional Services, LLC, all federally registered investment advisers.

The professionals at Mundi Financial offer securities through Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS). Mundi Financial is a member firm of Kestra PWS, an affiliate of Kestra IS. Mundi Financial is not affiliated with Kestra IS.

For more information, visit www.kestrafinancial.com.