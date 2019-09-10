Granicus Announces Strategic Partnership with Bang The Table.

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granicus, the leading provider of cloud-based software solutions and digital engagement services for the public sector, announced a partnership with Bang the Table, the company behind the award-winning community engagement solution, EngagementHQ. The companies have collaborated on an integrated set of solutions that extend a variety of new capabilities and features to Granicus’ local government customers, further strengthening the market’s first, and most comprehensive civic engagement platform.

Bang the Table’s EngagementHQ is used by over 500 government organizations to more effectively engage their communities. The solution utilizes eight different engagement tools to provide government agencies with the ability to deliver clear, accurate and transparent information as well as provide residents and stakeholders the ability to voice public input on proposed projects and other issues that impact their community. Automated reporting and a participant management database further support governments’ ability to more effectively listen to their residents. The integration of EngagementHQ and govDelivery, Granicus’ digital communications platform, provides a powerful combination that delivers a seamless, closed-loop communication and engagement experience between governments and citizens.

“We’ve long been admirers of Bang the Table’s innovative approach to engaging residents and providing them with a digital platform to make their voices heard,” said Mark Hynes, CEO of Granicus. “Every opportunity to strengthen civic engagement counts. As more governments are building robust web properties, digital services, and multi-channel communications, they’re also turning to feedback tools to capture real-time input from citizens. By partnering with Bang the Table, our mutual customers benefit from a connected experience between civic engagement and community feedback – actively encouraging more civic participation, better measuring engagement effectiveness, and providing a seamless digital experience to residents.”

The partnership will provide valuable services to both companies’ current customers. Public sector organizations currently using Bang the Table’s EngagementHQ will now have access to the most comprehensive, multi-channel communications platform for government and can leverage Granicus’ Subscriber Network of more than 200 million people to better reach target audiences. Customers currently using Granicus’ govDelivery solution can now proactively solicit, receive and analyze feedback using EngagementHQ’s tools, including surveys, mapping, ideation, story sharing and more.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the team at Granicus, who have long been recognized as innovation leaders in the GovTech sector. Integrating EngagementHQ with the Granicus’ govDelivery platform creates a powerful solution for sophisticated local governments to build community, extend their reach and get more residents participating in key decisions that affect their daily lives,” said Matt Crozier, CEO at Bang the Table.

Both Granicus and Bang the Table share a commitment to service and security with a deep understanding of the unique needs and requirements of their public sector customers. govDelivery and EngagementHQ are both ISO 27001 accredited, and the companies offer extensive customer support to assist with digital engagement planning and strategy development.

About Granicus

Granicus connects governments with the people they serve by providing the first and only civic engagement platform for the public sector. Over 4,200 federal, state and local government agencies and more than 200 million citizens power an unparalleled Subscriber Network that turns government missions into quantifiable results. With comprehensive cloud-based solutions for communications, digital services delivery, government website design, meeting and agenda management, and records management, Granicus empowers stronger relationships between government and citizens. For more information on how to automate and streamline processes, reduce costs, create digitally-connected communities, and increase transparency, visit Granicus.com.

About Bang the Table

Bang the Table was born in Australia and founded on a deep passion for helping public leaders forge constructive relationships with their residents and stakeholders. Bang the Table’s online engagement platform, EngagementHQ, is being used by over 500 organizations around the world, empowering well over 10 million people with an easy and secure way to participate and inform key decision making, online.