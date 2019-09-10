Professional Testing Corporation® (PTC) selects Prometric for Global Examination Administration

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following a competitive procurement process, Professional Testing Corporation® (PTC) has selected Prometric® as their partner for the global administration of PTC client programs. Under the terms of this multi-year agreement, PTC clients will have access to Prometric’s more than 700 established, secure computer-based testing locations around the world including the most extensive network of testing locations serving professional populations in the United States and Canada.

“ Prometric is pleased to have been selected by PTC to be their assessment delivery partner for the next contract period,” said Alex Paladino, Chief Revenue Officer of Prometric. “ PTC has built a well-deserved reputation for customer intimacy and effective program management that has served them well over the past 25 years. Prometric will contribute to their continued success by leveraging our global scale and significant investments in technology and operations to provide testing solutions that address the evolving needs of their global certification and licensure client base.”

Prometric has been entrusted by more than 300 leading corporate, academic, and professional certification and licensure organizations to assist in the successful administration of more than 7 million computer-based, paper-based and online professional examinations annually in over 180 countries. Prometric has developed industry-leading operational practices and service capabilities that ensures that each individual will test in a secure, controlled, and consistent testing environment regardless of location. We collaborate closely with our partners from program implementation through delivery to ensure that all program requirements are fully satisfied.

“ PTC looks forward to partnering with Prometric for global examination administration,” said Vicki Gremelsbacker, President of PTC. “ We are confident that this strategic move will improve our candidates’ testing experiences. Prometric’s reputation for reliability and professionalism, coupled with its industry-leading security procedures and geographically diverse testing locations, will prove to be a great asset to our clients and their candidates.”

About Prometric

Prometric enables test sponsors worldwide to advance their credentialing programs through test development and delivery solutions that set the standard in quality and service excellence. Prometric offers a comprehensive and reliable approach to advising, developing, managing and delivering programs in an integrated, technology-enabled environment across the world’s most secure testing network in more than 180 countries or through the conveniences of online testing services. For more information, visit www.prometric.com or follow us on Twitter at @PrometricGlobal and www.linkedin.com/company/prometric/.

About Professional Testing Corporation

Professional Testing Corporation (PTC) is an established global leader in testing and assessment services. Founded in 1983, PTC provides a full range of certification and licensure services including job analyses, test development, test administration, accreditation and psychometric consulting, statistics and scoring, survey development and processing, and association/board management services. For more information, visit www.ptcny.com.