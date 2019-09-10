Interactive Games Make Game Day Parties More Memorable

The football toss is a great way to keep guests entertained during pregame, media breaks or halftime at your next game day gathering. (Photo: Exmark)

The football toss is easy to build and will be a hit with guests. (Photo: Exmark)

College football Hall of Fame, Matt Stinchcomb, demonstrates how to build a football toss game that will be a hit at your next game day gathering.

BEATRICE, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sports fans won’t want to miss Exmark’s all new Game Day Tips video series. Hosted by ESPN commentator, SEC Network analyst and college football Hall of Famer, Matt Stinchcomb, each of the five new topical videos provide the know-how to pull off big game watch parties in your own back yard.

“While store-bought outdoor games and activities are awesome additions to any sports party setup, there are a number of equally entertaining games and activities that can be made from scratch with the help of a few family or friends,” Stinchcomb says.

In Exmark’s latest Game Day Tips video, Get In The Game, Stinchcomb demonstrates how to build a football toss game that will keep guests entertained during pregame, media breaks or halftime at your next game day gathering.

“You can bet everyone heading over for the games will love it, and that the project will be as easy on your wallet as it will be on your carpentry skills,” Stinchcomb says.

The football toss wall can be constructed of a variety of materials, Stinchcomb says, but the project he describes in the video is built from ½-inch plywood, 2x4s and mesh netting. Tools required for the project include a circular saw, jigsaw, power drill with a Phillips head bit, tape measure and staple gun. Finish the project with exterior paint applied with a paintbrush or roller.

A downloadable Adobe PDF document containing all materials and step-by-step build instructions is available at Exmark.com/college.

“One of the cool things about this project is that you can paint the finished product to give props to your favorite team,” Stinchcomb says. “It’s also an opportunity for your friends or kids to get in on the action.”

For a limited time, when fans purchase select Exmark Radius or Lazer Z zero-turn mowers they have the opportunity to purchase an upgrade to one of 30+ limited edition, full-suspension collegiate seats. Not only does the seat show fandom, the full suspension system offers a dramatic improvement in comfort compared to non-suspension designs.

Visit Exmark.com/college to view each of Exmark’s new Game Day Tips videos and see complete details of the company’s 2019 Take It To The House Sales Event, including participating schools and Exmark dealers.

