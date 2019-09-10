iHeartMedia and MSNBC Launch New Podcast “Modern Ruhles”

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, iHeartMedia, the No. 1 commercial podcast publisher globally, and MSNBC will launch “Modern Ruhles,” an iHeartRadio Original podcast hosted by MSNBC anchor and NBC News correspondent Stephanie Ruhle, that addresses some of today’s most pressing issues. “Modern Ruhles,” a production of MSNBC and iHeartRadio, features conversations between Ruhle and influential guests, who help dissect the sensitive and often complex social topics that impact the state of the world today. The first of eight episodes is available now, distributed through the iHeartPodcast Network and available wherever you get your podcasts.

In every episode, special guests will join Ruhle in a candid, authentic conversation about historically divisive topics, including feminism, masculinity, #MeToo, political correctness, privilege, social media, moral leadership and forgiveness. Some of the first guests include actress and writer Amber Tamblyn, actor and comedian Terry Crews, musician Amir “Questlove” Thompson and more.

“Now, more than ever, dialogue without judgement is critical,” said Stephanie Ruhle, MSNBC anchor and NBC News correspondent. “My goal for ‘Modern Ruhles’ is to figure out how we can navigate this changing world, talk with those who disagree with us and learn something along the way.”

As an anchor for “MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle” (M-F 9 a.m. ET) and “MSNBC Live with Velshi & Ruhle” (M-F 1 p.m. ET), Stephanie is acutely aware of today’s hot-button issues. She is a well-respected journalist who, since joining MSNBC, has interviewed numerous high-profile newsmakers and influential politicians and tackles important political, social and economic issues daily.

“The iHeartPodcast Network aims to connect people with content that means the most to them,” said President of the iHeartPodcast Network, Conal Byrne. “In today’s current cultural climate, having a podcast with commentary that focuses on these serious and nuanced topics is vital. With ‘Modern Ruhles,’ we’re hoping to add another unique and trusted voice to iHeartRadio’s vast podcast library.”

“MSNBC is committed to bringing its award-winning, trustworthy journalism to audiences across all platforms,” said Jonathan Wald, SVP of Programming and Development for MSNBC. “‘Modern Ruhles’ is a great opportunity to provide listeners with open and honest conversations about important topics they encounter daily.”

Visit iHeart.com/apps to download the iHeartRadio app and listen to “Modern Ruhles” on your favorite device now. “Modern Ruhles” is also available wherever you get your podcasts.

