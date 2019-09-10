Champlain College Online Forms truED Alliance Partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Champlain College Online today announced that BlueCross BlueShield of Vermont (Blue Cross) has joined Champlain's truED© Alliance Program. Based on this partnership, the Blue Cross workforce of 425 employees will have affordable access to over 60 degree and certificate programs offered by the regionally accredited online college. These career-focused academic programs will allow Blue Cross employees to advance their knowledge and skill sets, and help the organization continue to create an engaged community.

"The partnership between BlueCross BlueShield of Vermont and Champlain College Online is a natural fit," said Melissa Marcello, Associate Vice President of Champlain College Online. "As a healthcare insurance company, their workforce needs align well with our portfolio of programs, which focus heavily on technology, healthcare, and business. We're excited to help Blue Cross employees develop their skills and grow in their careers."

Among the online degree and certificate programs offered by Champlain College Online are bachelor's degrees, master's degrees (including in business administration), and graduate certificates in business, healthcare administration, and technology-focused fields like cybersecurity and information system management. The courses are taught by industry practitioners who keep classes small to maximize personal attention; emphasize critical thinking and problem solving over textbook learning; and work closely with students and both their academic and career advisors to ensure they successfully complete their studies in alignment with their career goals.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Champlain on the truED program,” says Dawn Schneiderman, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Blue Cross. “We have a people-focused culture that values our employees and truly cares about their learning and growth. This program is a fantastic, win-win opportunity for all of us.”

Through its truED Alliance Program, Champlain works closely with more than 60 public sector, nonprofit, and private sector organizations to address the cybersecurity skills gap and other workforce challenges they face today. Champlain students acquire new, career-focused skills and knowledge through accelerated online classes, highly relevant and applicable coursework, immersive labs and engaging discussions.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont is Vermont’s only local, not-for-profit health plan. For over 70 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont has been enhancing the health and well-being of the Vermonters by offering innovative plans to individuals, seniors and businesses. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont is dedicated to developing new ways to support high quality care and programs and events that promote wellness. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. For more information, visit www.bcbsvt.com.

Connect with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont:

Twitter: @bcbsvt

Instagram: @bcbsvt

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bcbsvt

About Champlain College Online

At the forefront of one of the most innovative, regionally accredited, not-for-profit colleges in the nation, Champlain College Online prides itself on a long history of providing career-focused education to adult learners. One of the oldest online institutions in the United States, Champlain College Online was established in 1993 by Champlain College, a non-profit private college founded in 1878 and offering a campus undergraduate experience in Burlington, Vermont.

Today, Champlain College Online is consistently ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a leader in online higher education and serves more than 3,000 students through more than 60 online undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificates in high-growth fields like cybersecurity, healthcare administration and human resource management. Through the strategic alliance program known as truED, Champlain College Online has pioneered a bold reimagining of workforce development to create additional opportunities for adults to further their education in Champlain College's award-winning online academic programs aligned to needs in government and industry.

For more information, visit Champlain.edu/online.