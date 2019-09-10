Echodyne Delivers on Large Contract for EchoGuard Radars

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Echodyne, the manufacturer of innovative, high-performance radars for government and commercial markets, announced today that its surveillance radar, EchoGuard, has been selected by a top tier defense supplier for mission-critical ground and airspace perimeter security deployments in the US and overseas. Echodyne has completed delivery of the first 100 EchoGuard radars under the contract which includes an option for additional radars in 2019 and subsequent years.

Echodyne’s breakthrough EchoGuard radar was chosen for its industry-leading combination of performance and price. The innovative sensor accurately detects and tracks ground and airspace security threats using patent-protected MESA™ technology combined with powerful control software. The software-defined radar has ultra-low size, weight, and power requirements and an affordable commercial price.

The contract win emphasizes the significant advantages of the EchoGuard radar for commercial and government ground and airspace situational awareness and is yet another example of Echodyne radars being utilized as the preferred surveillance sensor against evolving air and ground security concerns.

“We think it’s important for the commercial security market to know where demanding government and defense customers turn for surveillance capabilities,” said Eben Frankenberg, CEO of Echodyne. “This contract showcases the superiority of EchoGuard radar and our ability to deliver high-performance radar at scale for demanding security system applications.”

Echodyne’s EchoGuard radar was recently granted FCC equipment authorization, making it widely available in the United States. The radar will be exhibited at GSX in Chicago this week. For more information on Echodyne’s acclaimed radar systems, visit echodyne.com.

About Echodyne

Echodyne introduces the world’s first compact, software-defined, solid-state, true electronically scanned array (ESA) radar sensor. Ideally suited for machine perception in an autonomous age, Echodyne offers high performance commercially priced radars to governments, industries, and integrators engineering solutions for border security, critical infrastructure protection, first responders, unmanned aircraft systems, and autonomous vehicles. Privately held, the company is based in Kirkland, Washington, and is backed by Bill Gates, NEA, Madrona Venture Group, Vulcan Capital, and Lux Capital among others. For more information, please visit: Echodyne.com