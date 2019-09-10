PwC Canada and Quorum Software to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Midstream Companies

CALGARY, Canada--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PwC Canada, a leader in providing advisory services, and Quorum Software, the leader in digital transformation for the oil and gas industry, today announced the signing of a Joint Business Agreement. Quorum and PwC Canada are collaborating on digital transformation initiatives for the midstream sector of Canada’s oil and gas industry. The new joint business agreement makes it possible for midstream oil and gas companies to drive efficiency with Quorum software solutions paired with PwC Technology Advisory services.

“The operating environment for midstream and energy infrastructure companies is changing rapidly,” said Jason Bergeron, Technology Advisory & Digital Energy Lead, PwC Canada. “Together with Quorum, we can enable Canadian energy companies to move to a proven digital infrastructure while reducing operational costs, eliminating manual processes and integrating various applications.”

Quorum’s midstream oil & gas software manages the operations behind more than 800 assets throughout North America. Quorum continues to advance the midstream sector with myQuorum, an open standards-based software integration platform that automates workflows across gathering, processing and transportation to connect people, processes and systems.

“Our industry is moving towards digitization to increase interoperability,” said Roy Queener, President of Quorum Canada. “Quorum Software is proven to fuel this digital transformation by automating, standardizing and integrating various parts of the business—all in the cloud. Combined with best-in-class advisory services from PwC, we can maximize the value of our customers’ investments in technology.”

To learn more about Quorum Software visit http://www.quorumsoftware.ca/. To learn more about PwC Canada visit https://www.pwc.com/ca/en/industries/energy.html.

About Quorum Software

Quorum Software offers an industry-leading portfolio of finance, operations and accounting solutions that empower our customers to streamline operations that drive growth and profitability across the energy value chain. From supermajors to startups, from the wellhead to the city gate, energy businesses rely on Quorum. Designed for digital transformation, the myQuorum software platform delivers open standards, mobile-first design and cloud technologies to drive innovation. We’re helping visionary leaders transform their companies into modern energy workplaces. For more information, visit www.quorumsoftware.ca.

About PwC Canada

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. More than 7,000 partners and staff in offices across the country are committed to delivering quality in assurance, tax, consulting and deals services. PwC Canada is a member of the PwC network of firms with more than 250,000 people in 158 countries. Find out more by visiting us at www.pwc.com/ca.

