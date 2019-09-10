Cappella Living Solutions assumes management of 7 retirement communities in TX, OK and CO

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cappella Living Solutions (Cappella) has assumed management of seven senior living properties across Texas, Oklahoma and Colorado. The company now supports management of all communities owned by Villagio Senior Living based in Oklahoma.

Cappella is the management and consulting division of Denver-based Christian Living Communities (CLC). CLC/Cappella now manages 26 communities across seven states serving more than 3,000 older adults, their families, and employees. CLC/Cappella has experienced healthy strategic growth over the last four years and has a legacy of 45+ years providing operational excellence and innovation in senior living.

“We are tremendously grateful for this opportunity to expand our reach and touch more lives,” shared CEO Terry Rogers of CLC/Cappella. “This expansion is a strategic opportunity to share our unique culture and create communities where aging is honored and celebrated. With this milestone, we have met our goal of providing support to more than 20 communities before the end of this year.”

Cappella has assumed management support of all seven Villagio communities in cities across Texas, Oklahoma and Colorado, including the Villagio of Carrollton, Plano, McKinney and Kerrville Texas; Villagio of Oklahoma City and Bradford Village in Oklahoma; and, Villagio Broomfield in Colorado. These unique, boutique-style communities offer a mix of independent, assisted living and memory support neighborhoods.

"Cappella has a deep commitment to quality, integrity and resident empowerment,” explained Jim Morris, an owner of Villagio Senior Living. “We believe this step strengthens the services we provide, and better aligns with our overall mission to build thriving communities with individual character and an emphasis on holistic wellbeing.”

In each community, Cappella teams will further enhance service and program offerings with its Rhythms Service lines, which include holistic approaches to dementia and life enrichment, adapting to the natural rhythm of each individual. Cappella will also implement strong sales and marketing, operational and financial systems and processes. All communities will adopt Cappella’s own unique Duet Hospitality dining program that empowers residents to help create their dining experience.

Cappella Living Solutions is a division of Christian Living Communities, a Colorado based senior living company enriching the lives of seniors since 1972. Cappella provides management and consulting services in 26 communities in the southwest, mid-west and western regions of the United States. To learn more visit www.cappellaliving.com or call 720.684.4600.