Hurricane Electric Partners with H5 Data Centers to Expand High-Speed Connectivity Options in Seattle

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H5 Data Centers, a national colocation and wholesale data center provider, today announced the addition of Hurricane Electric, the world’s largest IPv6-native internet backbone, to its downtown Seattle data center at 1000 Denny Way.

Hurricane Electric’s new Point of Presence (“PoP”) at H5 Data Centers’ Seattle colocation facility, will offer enterprises and cloud service providers alike with improved fault tolerance, load balancing and congestion management in the delivery of next generation IP connectivity services.

“Hurricane Electric is excited to partner with H5 Data Centers to provide high-speed and cost-effective connectivity to the Pacific Northwest,” said Mike Leber, President of Hurricane Electric. “The combination of the downtown Seattle location and our global footprint offers additional choices for customers of H5 Data Centers and reflects our commitment to providing connectivity to users around the globe."

Customers of H5 Data Centers now have access to Hurricane Electric's extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports. Additionally, customers can exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric's vast global network, which offers over 20,000 BGP sessions to over 7,500 different networks via more than 200 major exchange points and thousands of customers and private peering ports.

“1000 Denny Way is one of the top points of interconnection in Seattle," said Josh Simms, founder, and CEO of H5 Data Centers. "Hurricane Electric will deliver an excellent opportunity for our customers to diversify their network options and reduce latency."

H5 Seattle Data Center Highlights:

293,000 SF data center in downtown Seattle

Private colocation suites, customized cages or individual cabinets

One of the most energy-efficient data center designs in Seattle

Diverse carrier access to the Westin Building

About Hurricane Electric

Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is considered the largest IPv6 backbone in the world. Within its global network, Hurricane Electric is connected to over 200 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 7,500 different networks. Employing a resilient fiber-optic topology, Hurricane Electric has no less than five redundant 100G paths crossing North America, four separate 100G paths between the U.S. and Europe, and 100G rings in Europe and Asia. Hurricane also has a ring around Africa and a PoP in Australia. Hurricane Electric offers IPv4 and IPv6 transit solutions over the same connection. Connection speeds available include 100GE (100 gigabits/second), 10GE, and gigabit ethernet.

About H5 Data Centers

H5 Data Centers is one of the leading privately-owned data center operators in the United States, with over 2 million square feet of data center space under management. The company designs and engineers flexible and scalable data center solutions to address the core infrastructure and edge requirements of its customers. H5 Data Centers operates data centers in Albuquerque, Ashburn, Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Phoenix, Quincy, San Jose, San Luis Obispo, and Seattle. For more information, visit www.h5datacenters.com.