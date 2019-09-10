Indigo Books & Music, Inc. Selects Convey to Ensure Effortless Delivery Experience, Outcomes

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Convey, Inc., today announced that Indigo Books & Music, Inc. (TSX:IDG), the world’s first cultural department store for booklovers, has selected Convey’s delivery experience management (DEM) software to increase visibility and proactive communication on the real-time status of customer orders and shipments.

As Indigo expands its network beyond a single carrier, the company wants to provide customers a more seamless, branded experience, proactively manage delivery issues, and use analytics to support network decisions.

With Convey, Indigo will have a centralized, custom-branded delivery tracking and notification system that proactively informs customers about the real-time status of their packages, regardless of carrier. Shipping status information will be presented in an easy-to-use format and enable Indigo to drill down into carrier performance and customer feedback.

“As we continue expanding our supply chain capabilities by leveraging cutting-edge technology, we’re excited to partner with Convey,” said Jonathan Rosemberg, senior vice president, Merchant Operations & Program Enablement. “Convey will allow our customers to track their packages in real-time regardless of carrier, while providing us deeper business insight across our network, enabling Indigo to deliver even more customer joy.”

Indigo chose Convey for its fast time-to-value in implementation, and the ability to easily connect with existing CRM systems. Early adopters of DEM software see an 80 percent improvement in exception resolution speed on average, and a 6x return on investment overall.

“We’re excited to work with a leading, customer-centric retailer like Indigo that’s continually innovating to improve both the supply chain and the shopper experience,” said Rob Taylor, CEO of Convey. “We look forward to helping Indigo reduce ‘where is my order?’ calls and uphold their high standard of brand promises.”

About Convey

With delivery expectations skyrocketing, brands cannot leave the critical last mile to chance. Convey’s Delivery Experience Management platform combines real-time visibility, post-purchase experiences, and advanced insights and analytics to create a solution uniquely capable of perfecting last mile delivery. Supply chain and customer experience leaders including Neiman Marcus, Jet.com and Eddie Bauer rely on Convey’s software and expertise to take action to ensure shoppers get their orders how and when they want, resulting in happier, loyal customers and a lower cost to serve. Founded in 2013, Convey is backed by Silverton Partners, Techstars Venture Group, RPM Ventures and based in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Convey at: www.getconvey.com.

About Indigo Books & Music, Inc.

Indigo Books & Music Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is the world’s first Cultural Department Store – a physical and digital meeting place inspired by and filled with books, music, art, ideas, and beautifully designed lifestyle products. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.