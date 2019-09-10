ZF OPENMATICS and Maxion Wheels Partner on Wheel Connectivity Solution

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maxion Wheels, the world’s largest wheel manufacturer, announced today it is collaborating with ZF OPENMATICS to develop the industry’s first, fully-integrated wheel connectivity solution. Initially, targeting the commercial vehicle market, the multiservice sensor will capture, analyze and broadcast key data such as tire pressure and temperature, wheel load and other wheel and tire performance metrics to drivers, fleet managers, and infrastructure authorities.

“As a result of the unique load sensor attached to the wheel, the tire and wheel information collected and communicated via the Smart Wheel Connectivity Solution will enable a variety of new safety and efficiency use and business cases,” said Pieter Klinkers, Chief Executive Officer, Maxion Wheels. “By partnering with ZF OPENMATICS we combine our wheel leadership with their intelligent sensing and telematics expertise to offer an integrated mechanical and sensing solution that will help prevent potentially dangerous and costly tire and wheel-end failures, as well as, provide drivers and fleet managers with critical vehicle performance data needed to optimize their business.”

“ZF has the benefit of years of experience with wireless communication like BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy). We are now combining this expertise with that of Maxion to create the world’s first fully integrated battery-powered Wheel TAG sensor that add important functionalities beyond tire pressure monitoring. The benefits of real-time wheel monitoring solutions are being extended to tire life and optimal tire performance. This is another step in the direction of improving road safety, driving comfort and cost efficiency,” said Thomas Rösch, Managing Director ZF OPENMATICS.

The Smart Wheel Connectivity Solution combines Maxion Wheels’ MaxSmart® wheel sensor technology with ZF OPENMATICS’ integrated TAG sensor platform. Mounted directly to each wheel rim of the vehicle, the durable Bluetooth tags track humidity, tire temperature, air pressure and vehicle load as well as wheel position, speed and vibration across nine axis. Information is collected real time and wirelessly transmitted to the vehicle’s telematics onboard unit before being transferred to the ZF Cloud. The data can then be read and analyzed via PC, smart devices or sent to a 3rd party system of the customer’s choice. By fully integrating each different data sensor into one easy-to-use TAG, ZF and Maxion offer unparalleled, true 360° monitoring possibilities.

This fully-integrated system can be installed on virtually all kinds of commercial vehicles and even in agricultural machinery. It provides unique, at-first glance insights, helping to enhance road safety and decrease costs. This makes it highly valuable not only for fleet operators but also mobility providers for autonomous driving solutions.

The new partnership presents its first prototype during the 2019 IAA motor show with the goal to complete its feasibility studies during the first half of 2020, followed by real-world testing and validation.

ABOUT MAXION WHEELS

Maxion Wheels, a division of IOCHPE-MAXION S.A., is a leading wheel manufacturer for passenger cars, light trucks, buses, commercial trucks and trailers. The Company also produces wheels for agriculture, as well as other off-highway applications. With more than 100 years of wheel-making experience and 10,000 employees globally, Maxion Wheels is the world's largest wheel manufacturer, producing nearly 60 million wheels per year. It serves its global OEM customers from 31 locations in 15 countries on five continents, including state-of-the-art technical centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia. To learn more, please visit Maxion Wheels’ website at www.maxionwheels.com.

ABOUT ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG

ZF is a global technology company and supplies systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, enabling the next generation of mobility. With its comprehensive technology portfolio, the company offers integrated solutions for established vehicle manufacturers, mobility providers and start-up companies in the fields of transportation and mobility. ZF continually enhances its systems in the areas of digital connectivity and automation in order to allow vehicles to see, think and act.

In 2018, ZF achieved sales of €36.9 billion. The company has a global workforce of 149,000 with approximately 230 locations in 40 countries. ZF invests over six percent of its sales in research and development annually.