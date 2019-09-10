SaskTel Selects Phobio’s Omni-Channel Trade-In Software to Power Device Trade-Ins Across Canada

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phobio, the omni-channel trade-in service that allows for simplified consumer and business technology device upgrades, today announced that SaskTel, the leading Information and Communications Technology provider in Saskatchewan Canada, has selected the company’s SafeTrade platform to be implemented in all its corporate and dealer retail locations.

SafeTrade enables the buyback and recapture of smartphones, tablets, computers, accessories, and any other pre-owned technology device in exchange for payment and/or recycling. Additionally, all devices and data always are kept secure.

Integrated with SaskTel’s point-of-sale (POS) system, the SafeTrade platform will manage all device trade-ins across 110 locations throughout Saskatchewan.

“With the SafeTrade platform powering our wireless device trade-in program, our customers will receive greater value for their trade-ins, helping them to upgrade to the latest technology for less,” said Doug Burnett, SaskTel President and CEO. “And we’re confident that the savings realized by our customers combined with the versatility of the SafeTrade platform will lead to a strong increase in the number of trade-ins we take in going forward.”

Once trade-in devices are examined, all data is erased. When data erasure cannot be performed, Phobio will recycle the device instead of reselling it. Every year, the company prevents over 500 metric tons of electronic waste from entering landfills.

“We’re pleased to have been selected by SaskTel,” said Stephen Wakeling, Co-Founder and CEO of Phobio. “This expansion brings us into a new geographical territory that we’re excited to explore. It’s just another proof point for our continued success in the technology trade-in space.”

About Phobio

Headquartered in Atlanta, Phobio offers software and services that enable brands to transform how they engage with customers and employees and disrupt their respective marketplace. Founded in 2010, the company's product portfolio includes SafeTrade, an omni-channel software platform that automates mobile device trade-ins. For more information, visit: http://www.phobio.com.

About SaskTel

SaskTel is the leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) provider in Saskatchewan, with over $1.2 billion in annual revenue and approximately 1.35 million customer connections including 612,000 wireless accesses, 326,000 wireline network accesses, 283,000 internet accesses and 112,000 maxTV™ subscribers. SaskTel and its wholly-owned subsidiaries offer a wide range of ICT products and services including competitive voice, data and Internet services, wireless data services, maxTV services, data centre services, cloud-based services, security monitoring services, advertising services, and international software and consulting services. SaskTel and its wholly-owned subsidiaries have a workforce of approximately 3,700 full-time equivalent employees (FTEs). Visit SaskTel at www.sasktel.com.