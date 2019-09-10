CRMNEXT Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CRMNEXT, Inc., a leading global CRM solution provider for financial services today announced that it has joined the Symitar® Vendor Integration Program (VIP). Participation in the program will provide CRMNEXT with access to Symitar’s technical resources to enable CRMNEXT’s CRM solution to integrate with Episys®. The Vendor Integration Program is designed to help ensure that Symitar’s customers can easily deploy third-party products.

CRMNEXT’s CRM solution integrates with Episys via SymXchange™, a services-based programming interface that enables third-party vendors and credit unions to access the platform’s core data and business rules. The integrity of data is maintained throughout any data exchange, because access to business rules and data is managed through a service layer which governs these interactions.

CRMNEXT picks up where traditional CRMs leave off providing work simplification, robotic automation, immediate results and greater empowerment for both team members and customers. It is used by more than one million financial services employees and serves one billion customers and members globally. On average, CRMNEXT bank and credit union partners have reduced the length of customer/member transactions by 90 percent, increased team productivity by 60 percent and achieved a 40 percent increase to bottom line revenue by using the platform.

“We are committed to empowering exceptional credit union growth rates and member service,“ said Joe Salesky, CEO of CRMNEXT, Inc. “Our integration with Symitar through the VIP provides the platform needed to dramatically improve member engagement, deposits and lending without increasing staffing or other expenses.”

Symitar’s VIP takes the customer out of the middle, providing vendors with direct access to Symitar’s technical resources and test systems. VIP inclusion is not an endorsement of the vendor’s product.

About Symitar

Symitar®, a division of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY), is a provider of integrated computer systems for credit unions of all sizes. Symitar has been selected as the primary technology partner by more than 800 credit unions, serving as a single source for integrated, enterprise-wide automation and as a single point of contact and support. Additional information about Symitar is available at www.symitar.com.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. Its solutions serve more than 9,000 customers nationwide, and are marketed and supported through three primary brands. Jack Henry Banking® supports banks ranging from community banks to multi-billion-dollar institutions with information processing solutions. Symitar® is a leading provider of information processing solutions for credit unions of all sizes. ProfitStars® provides highly specialized products and services that enable financial institutions of every asset size and charter, and diverse corporate entities to mitigate and control risks, optimize revenue and growth opportunities, and contain costs. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

About CRMNEXT

CRMNEXT, Inc. is the leading global CRM solution provider in financial services. A Gartner Magic Quadrant Challenger company, CRMNEXT, Inc. picks up where traditional CRMs leave off providing work simplification, robotic automation, immediate results and greater empowerment for both team members and customers. It eliminates the artificial barriers between human and digital channels, enables innovation and world-class, omnichannel customer interactions from a single, unified platform. With more than one million bankers and one billion customers globally, CRMNEXT, Inc. has become the largest CRM in financial services by effectively recalibrating the potential for both large and small organizations to grow assets, quality relationships, profitability, service and innovation. For more information, visit www.crmnext.com.