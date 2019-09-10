Pembroke Pines, Florida, Replacing 200 Software Applications with Integrated Tyler Technologies’ Solutions

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it has signed an agreement with the city of Pembroke Pines, Florida, for Tyler’s Munis® enterprise resource planning (ERP), EnerGov™ civic services, and ExecuTime™ time and attendance solutions.

Currently, the city uses roughly 200 legacy software applications and manual processes to perform core business functions, including utility billing, budgeting, human resources, permitting, cashiering, work orders, and more. The software applications supporting these functions are technologically out of date and have limitations in their capabilities, leading to duplication of efforts and data across systems. The city was looking to move to an integrated, enterprisewide solution utilizing a robust ERP system that will be used by various departments to perform these core business functions.

“The task of replacing 200 disparate systems is a major undertaking, but we are confident in Tyler’s ability to provide a comprehensive ERP system for our city,” said Aner Gonzales, assistant city manager for Pembroke Pines. “We look forward to seeing how Tyler’s solutions will bring better management to our city’s important documents and information and allow us to connect more transparently with our citizens.”

Tyler will bring a powerful combination of its Munis, ExecuTime, and EnerGov solutions to help the city streamline its overall processes. Munis will manage financials, procurement, HR, payroll, and revenues, helping to break down departmental data silos and eliminate duplicate data entry, a major challenge that the city currently faces. ExecuTime will work together with Munis to manage time and attendance as well as advanced scheduling, offering the city’s employees self-service functionalities to simplify timekeeping. Both solutions will work in coordination with EnerGov, which will enable the city to easily connect with its residents through citizen self-service applications. The city will also benefit from EnerGov’s enterprise permitting, licensing and community development capabilities.

“We’re pleased that the city of Pembroke Pines has recognized the benefits that a comprehensive ERP solution from a single vendor can bring to its staff and residents,” said Chris Hepburn, president of Tyler’s ERP & Schools Division. “All three solutions – Munis, EnerGov, and ExecuTime – will work together to make processes simpler, information more accurate, and communication easier throughout its various departments.”

Pembroke Pines is the 11th largest city in Florida, trailing Fort Lauderdale by approximately 10,000 residents according to recent estimates.

In addition to the city of Pembroke Pines, a growing number of Tyler clients are selecting both Munis and EnerGov for use in their jurisdiction. Currently, more than 200 clients are using both solutions to manage everything from financials to HR to permitting and land management. Tyler also provides its MobileEyes® fire inspection and pre-plan software to the city of Pembroke Pines.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is the largest and most established provider of integrated software and technology services focused on the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 21,000 successful installations across 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. A financially strong company, Tyler has achieved double-digit revenue growth every quarter since 2012. It was also named to Forbes’ “Best Midsize Employers” list in 2018 and recognized twice on its “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.