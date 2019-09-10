Workiva and FloQast Announce Partnership to Streamline Financial Close and Reporting Processes for High-Growth Private and Public Companies

DALLAS & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workiva (NYSE:WK), provider of the world's leading connected reporting and compliance platform, and FloQast, a provider of close management software created by accountants for accountants to close books faster and more accurately, jointly announce today a partnership to help high-growth private and public companies streamline and automate their financial close and reporting processes.

Workiva and FloQast plan to jointly offer a beginning-to-end connected reporting and compliance solution to private companies as well as to companies before and after they issue an Initial Public Offering of stock. The integration will enable users to seamlessly connect month-end close data from FloQast with all other business data in the Workiva platform, saving time and reducing risk by improving accuracy and transparency in their financial reports.

“Financial and performance reporting relies on the timely and accurate delivery of the month-end close data,” said Ken Sims, Senior Vice President of Business and Corporate Development at FloQast. “Our integration with Workiva appeals to many of our high-growth private and public customers, which more and more are turning to close management, along with financial and performance reporting solutions, to add process efficiencies to keep pace with the demands of their growing organizations."

“FloQast and Workiva are both critical tools in our financial close and reporting process, and we currently use each on a stand-alone basis,” said Derek Mernagh, Corporate Controller at Yelp. “Right now there is some process overlap between the two solutions, so we welcome this natural integration that will help us create even more efficiencies in our reporting cycle.”

The Workiva and FloQast partnership also includes a bilateral referral agreement.

“Many of our high-growth private and public customers use FloQast to streamline their month-end financial close processes before they use the Workiva platform for reporting and compliance,” said Michael Hawkins, Senior Vice President of Sales at Workiva. “With this new partnership, our joint customers will be able to benefit from better transparency across applications and a higher level of trust and confidence in the data they report.”

The Workiva and FloQast data integration will be available in the fourth quarter of 2019. Customers can learn more about the partnership at the Workiva Amplify annual user conference, September 9-12, at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Conference Center in Dallas.

About Workiva Amplify

Workiva Amplify is the annual Workiva user conference. In 2019, it expects to bring together over 2,000 accounting, finance and compliance professionals; industry leaders and Workiva experts. The four-day conference provides training and professional development, continuing education credits, best practices and networking.

About Workiva

Workiva, provider of the world’s leading connected reporting and compliance platform, is used by thousands of enterprises across 180 countries, including more than 75 percent of Fortune 500® companies, and by government agencies. Our customers have linked over five billion data elements to trust their data, reduce risk and save time. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), please visit workiva.com.

Request a Workiva demo: www.workiva.com/request-demo

Read the Workiva blog: www.workiva.com/blog

Follow Workiva on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/workiva

Like Workiva on Facebook: www.facebook.com/workiva/

Follow Workiva on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Workiva

Claim not confirmed by FORTUNE or Fortune Media IP Limited. FORTUNE® and FORTUNE 500® are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Workiva Inc.

About FloQast

FloQast is close management software, created by accountants for accountants to close faster and more accurately. On average, accounting teams who rely on FloQast close three days faster. Seamlessly integrated with ERPs and leveraging existing checklists and Excel, FloQast provides a single place to manage the month-end close and gives everyone visibility. The cloud-based software is trusted by more than 750 accounting departments, including those at Twilio, DocuSign, Zillow and The Golden State Warriors. To learn more, visit www.floqast.com and join the conversation on Twitter at @floqast.