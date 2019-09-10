CORRECTING and REPLACING HealthCare.com Insuretech Division Pivot Health Announces Partnership With Cigna, Adding Benefit-Rich Short Term Health Insurance Plans to Portfolio

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Last sentence of boilerplate should read: For more information, visit www.pivothealth.com. (instead of For more info, visit www.pivothealthcare.com.)

HEALTHCARE.COM INSURETECH DIVISION PIVOT HEALTH ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH CIGNA, ADDING BENEFIT-RICH SHORT TERM HEALTH INSURANCE PLANS TO PORTFOLIO

The company rolls out medical plan offerings for consumers using Cigna provider network

HealthCare.com announces its insuretech division, Pivot Health, has partnered with Cigna to market a new portfolio of short term health insurance products using the Cigna PPO Network^. The relationship gives Pivot Health its most robust short term health plan offering to date.

Quantum PPO short term medical health plans are currently available in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Kentucky, Mississippi and Oklahoma, and will become available in more than 20 additional states in the coming months. In addition to the Cigna PPO Network, plans include the option of doctor office copays, a preventive one-time exam per policy, coverage for preventive screenings and prescription drug copays on some plans with no deductible when in-network.

“We are very pleased that Cigna has chosen us to use their PPO network for new plans which include more powerful benefits and limit out-of-pocket expenses. We believe the plans will be meaningful to customers who need to keep their healthcare expenses in check. Broad benefits coupled with more than 1 million providers1 in the Cigna PPO Network make Pivot Health’s offering a win-win for health plan shoppers,” said Jeff Smedsrud, Chief Executive Officer of Pivot Health.

The Quantum PPO plans are the first in-network and out-of-network PPO program in Pivot Health’s product offering. Plans are available for up to 364-days depending on state-specific rules and may include extended coverage options.

About HealthCare.com

HealthCare.com is an online health insurance company providing a data-driven shopping platform that helps American consumers enroll in individual health insurance and Medicare plans. HealthCare.com also develops and markets a portfolio of proprietary, direct-to-consumer health insurance and supplemental insurance products under the name Pivot Health. Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in New York City and is backed by PeopleFund and individual investors including current and former executives of Booking.com and Priceline. HealthCare.com is a 4-time honoree of the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies. For more information, visit www.pivothealth.com.

^Cigna's PPO network refers to the health care professionals (doctors, hospitals, specialists) contracted as part of the Cigna PPO for Shared Administration.

1Cigna analysis of the actual number of doctors in the PPO network as of November 1, 2018. Data is subject to change.