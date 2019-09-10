ADDING MULTIMEDIA The Brick Officially Opened New Interactive Flagship Store in West Edmonton Mall

EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Brick celebrated the official grand opening of its new 55,000 square-foot flagship store in West Edmonton Mall (WEM) this weekend. It was kicked-off on Thursday night with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that included Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson and Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation President and CEO Mike House.

During the weekend, there were in-store appearances from Olympic figure skater and W Network star Tessa Virtue (Saturday, 12:30 – 2:00 pm) and the Edmonton Eskimos and cheer team throughout the day on Sunday. Hundreds lined up to meet Virtue during her appearance and thousands of Edmontonians visited the new precedent-setting location over the weekend.

“Our customers want the best of both worlds — an exceptional and innovative in-store experience, as well as a convenient and always-open online experience,” says Dave Freeman, President of The Brick. “Our new, bigger store in WEM uses technology to bridge the gap between digital and in-person shopping, giving customers everything they expect from one of Canada’s leading retailers.”

The new space carries 8,600 individual pieces displayed in inspirational room settings that focus on modern urban living. It features large screen digital displays where customers can browse even more inventory and visualize their own Designed2B custom furniture configurations. Each member of the sales team also carries a tablet. In addition to looking up information and completing transactions, they also use them to help customers see their Designed2B creations in augmented reality.

As well, there is the Charity Corner, which sees a section of The Brick’s new location dedicated to supporting the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation. This comes in addition to The Brick donating $1.5 million to the Children’s Miracle Network in 2018.

“Since 1985, WEM has had a successful relationship with The Brick as part of the opening of phase three of the mall. WEM and The Brick share common goals to continue being the best in class — for the mall as a shopping and entertainment destination and for The Brick as the gold standard for the sale of furniture in Canada,” says David Ghermezian, CEO, West Edmonton Mall.

“The Brick’s WEM location expanding to flagship status at the highest profile of the complex is common to both of our goals to deliver the ultimate shopping experience for our more than 30 million annual visitors. We look forward to at least another 35 years of growth and success together.”

About The Brick:

Focused on Saving You More, The Brick is Canada’s largest retailer of furniture, appliances, mattresses and electronics. Serving Canadians since 1971, with over 220 locations and more than 5,000 employees across Canada, The Brick is proud to be part of your community. The Brick is online at TheBrick.com. Keep up-to-date, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.