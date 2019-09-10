AEye’s New AE110 iDAR System Integrated Into HELLA Vehicle at IAA in Frankfurt

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AEye, a world leader in solid state LiDAR-based artificial perception systems and the developer of iDAR™, today announced that its AE110 system will be an integrated component in the HELLA demonstration vehicle at IAA, the world's largest motor show taking place this month in Frankfurt, Germany.

HELLA and AEye announced in January that the two companies had entered a joint development and manufacturing agreement to bring best-in-class ADAS solutions to global automotive OEMs. The physical co-location of AEye’s AE110 solid state LiDAR-based artificial perception system with HELLA’s camera software and radar is the first step to a much tighter integration resulting from this collaboration.

“We are very proud of the progress of our ongoing collaboration with HELLA and are excited to demonstrate our latest products to the IAA community,” said Luis Dussan, founder and CEO of AEye. “Select visitors to HELLA’s booth will be able to experience the AE110 in action and see what’s possible when two companies with a shared vision work together to deliver an exceptional product.”

“This is an important step in an already successful partnership with AEye,” said Frank Petznick, member of the Electronics executive board and head of the global product center Automated Driving at HELLA. “Together, we are developing game-changing products that can be tailored to meet the specific requirements of global automotive OEMs.”

iDAR Delivers Better Data, Faster

The AE110 features the industry’s only software-definable, solid-state agile LiDAR, with embedded artificial intelligence and industry-leading performance. The AE110 sensor system delivers four to eight times the information of conventional, first-generation LiDAR sensors, using a fraction of the time and energy.

At IAA, HELLA will be demonstrating some of the unique capabilities of the AE110, including instantaneous resolution in the form of defining multiple Regions of Interest within a scene; LiDAR-first perception; a fully software-definable sensor system with a comprehensive Software Development Kit (SDK) with full ROS support, and data management tools to import and integrate heterogeneous sensor data.

Design for Manufacturability

AEye’s strategy is to design for cost, supply chain efficiency and quality, and to partner with leading tier ones to manufacture automotive-grade products at scale. As such, HELLA will develop and manufacture sensing and perception solutions based on AEye’s iDAR technology, customized to individual OEM ADAS requirements.

AEye has recently published a white paper on LiDAR metrics, "Rethinking the three R’s of LiDAR," which takes into consideration the second generation “smart” systems and their ability to use intelligent scanning and redundant sensors to enhance safety and deliver unprecedented power savings.

For more information on the AE110, including a detailed spec sheet, visit https://www.aeye.ai/products.

Please visit the HELLA booth at IAA in the New Mobility World, Hall 5 Stand B06.

About AEye

AEye is an artificial perception pioneer and creator of iDAR™, a perception system that acts as the eyes and visual cortex of autonomous vehicles. Since its demonstration of its solid-state LiDAR scanner in 2013, AEye has pioneered breakthroughs in intelligent sensing. The company is based in the San Francisco Bay Area, and backed by world-renowned investors including Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Taiwania Capital, HELLA Ventures, LG Electronics, Subaru-SBI, Aisin, Intel Capital, Airbus Ventures, and others. For more information, please visit www.aeye.ai