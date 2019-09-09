Listerhill Continues its Digital Innovation Journey by Adopting Terafina’s Omnichannel Sales Platform

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Terafina Inc. today announced that Listerhill Credit Union, one of Alabama’s premier credit unions, with more than $841 million in assets and over 90,000 members, has selected Terafina to power its omnichannel sales strategy and continue its digital transformation to increase member satisfaction and deepen relationships.

Listerhill was recently named as one of America’s 2019 Best Credit Unions in Alabama in a study performed by Forbes and market research firm Statista. With its growing popularity and trusted presence in Alabama and Tennessee, Listerhill is making a concerted effort to increase member engagement by offering a seamless omnichannel experience where members can easily learn about, select, and digitally onboard new products that meet their evolving financial needs.

Brad Green, CEO of Listerhill, noted that “Terafina’s partnership allows us to deepen our existing member relationships and develop new ones, while also helping us to be proactive in meeting our members diverse financial needs. Moreover, as we continue to expand our reach into new markets, we are excited about this partnership helping us meet and exceed our growth objectives for 2020 and beyond.”

Terafina’s CEO Meheriar Hasan reinforced the power of this partnership and how thrilled they are to be working with Listerhill. “Our entire team is delighted to help Listerhill grow organically and provide top notch services to its membership. We believe in the great value that Listerhill provides its communities and feel privileged to be a part of its rising story.”

To learn more about Terafina’s leading omnichannel sales platform come join us this Thursday, September 12th at the CUNA Technology Council Conference’s Vendor Speed Rounds where we will be presenting a demo on our latest fast track digital solution.

About Listerhill Credit Union

Listerhill Credit Union, founded in 1952, today serves 90,000 members in 13 counties with 17 branches across northwest Alabama and Tennessee. Listerhill continues its commitment in serving the local community with integrity while striving for excellence and innovation.

About Terafina

Terafina Inc. provides omnichannel sales solutions to the banking and credit union markets. Terafina is based in Fremont, CA.