Astronics Selected to Provide USB-C In-Seat Power System for EL AL Airline’s Boeing 737-800 Fleet

EAST AURORA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries, announced today that EL AL Airlines, Israel’s national carrier, has successfully completed the first of 15 installations of Astronics’ newest EmPower® in-seat power system. Astronics was selected to provide the most modern and highest power passenger electronic device (PED) charging technology available for EL Al’s Boeing 737-800 fleet.

Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems (AES), a wholly owned subsidiary of Astronics Corporation, is now delivering production units, for both line-fit and retrofit applications.

“ We are very pleased that our long-term customer, EL AL, has once again selected us to provide the industry’s most efficient and highest power in-seat power system for this important project,” said Aaron Clarke, Vice President of Cabin Electronics at Astronics AES. “ EL AL continues to pioneer the passenger experience through the introduction of the most technologically advanced passenger power system for maximum charging flexibility and convenience.”

“ We recognize our passengers’ expectations to have easy access to in-seat power. The type of power they require is changing, so we are looking forward and future-proofing our cabins with the most current technology available. We know that as the world leader for in-seat power, Astronics products will deliver value and maintenance advantages for the long term,” said Amnon Hammer, Director, Program Management of EL AL Airlines.

EL AL is installing a combination EmPower outlet unit featuring both USB Type-A and USB Type-C connectors in the economy class cabin seating. With power delivery capability of up to 60W, the USB-C connector will power and charge the latest customer PEDs, including smartphones, tablets and USB-C equipped laptops. Additionally, EL AL is installing Astronics’ 110VAC and USB outlets in its business class cabins.

For more than 20 years, Astronics AES has developed and delivered intelligent power management systems to the world’s aerospace industry. The patented EmPower® in-seat power system is currently in service with more than 260 airlines. For details, visit Astronics.com.

