Spirit Forward Summit Powered by Bacardi Provokes Conversations About Being Your Authentic Self and Inclusivity

CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For a fourth consecutive year, Bacardi brings together trailblazers supporting women’s empowerment and inclusivity and who are leading conversations about gender equality and self-acceptance. The 2019 Spirit Forward Summit Miami, powered by Bacardi, serves as the company’s marquee Women in Leadership program and is open to the public. Tickets are now on sale for the full-day event, taking place on September 26, 2019, at the Loews® Miami Beach Hotel.

This year’s theme, “Be You, Be Better,” is designed to inspire individuals to identify their true self and to engage in thought-provoking discussions on pushing boundaries, unconscious bias, paying it forward, mental anxiety, tackling barriers to leadership ascendance, financial empowerment, and more.

The Spirit Forward Summit Miami features dynamic speakers with incredible personal and professional stories, including women’s culture consultant Cyndie Spiegel who will challenge attendees to celebrate what makes them unique and to thrive amongst today's clutter and noise; Ashley Feinstein Gerstley, Founder of The Fiscal Femme, will talk about how to take control of your finances and be your own CFO; and award-winning news personality Mariana Atencio will culminate the day with a narrative that it's okay to be who you are and to strive for what makes you shine.

“Our mission for the Spirit Forward Summit Miami is to drive provocative conversations about equality, diversity, and inclusivity with people who are passionate about shattering stereotypes and building others up to be their best selves,” says Paula Glickenhaus, Head of Global Reflections at Bacardi – an initiative designed to power growth by uniting and unleashing talent that reflects the diversity of consumers. “We believe in the inherent value that can be created when you bring together a diverse and inclusive community and workplace. At Bacardi, we champion an inclusive environment where everyone feels part of a family, can bring a sense of who they are to work, and contribute to a company’s success.”

Join more than 600 professionals across industries including spirits, marketing, hospitality, luxury, law, consulting, and more. Following the Summit, guests will join a networking cocktail reception sponsored by Bacardi and featuring local female mixologists and brand ambassadors. A marketplace, accessible before the Summit and during breaks, will spotlight female artists and community partners.

The Bacardi Spirit Forward Summit is open to men and women. The cost for admission is $195. Group discounts are also available. To buy tickets, learn more about the speakers, and event details, visit: https://www.bacardi-women-in-leadership.com/

Sponsors include Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, Accenture, British Airways, NIKE Communications, and more.

About Bacardi Women in Leadership

Family owned Bacardi Limited, believes in building a business that reflects and supports the communities it serves. Bacardi believes that globally reflective teams are good for business; they make innovation possible, outperform the competition and enable organizations to be more impactful. The Bacardi Women in Leadership initiative was founded with the mission of unleashing the potential of current and future female leaders and is part of the Bacardi Global Reflections Program focused on 4Gs: Gender, Geography, Generation and Growth. The Spirit Forward Summit Miami is the marquee event for Bacardi Women in Leadership which also produces the Spirit Forward Summit London and the Spirit Forward Series, a more intimate traveling program crafted specifically for the hospitality and spirits industry. Learn more: https://www.bacardi-women-in-leadership.com/