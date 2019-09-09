Triton Digital Partners With Frequency To Empower Podcasters and Streaming Audio Publishers With Enhanced Creative Capabilities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today that it has partnered with Frequency® , digital audio’s first Creative Management Platform, to enable digital audio publishers with next-generation tools to produce, manage, and deliver ad creative. Frequency’s Creative Management Platform (CMP) is complementary to Triton’s Tap Ad Server and a2x® marketplace.

Integrating Frequency’s Creative Management Platform with the Triton stack greatly enhances the publishers’ ad product offering to advertisers and enables streamlined ad operations. With tools that support the full lifecycle of an ad from production to delivery, Frequency makes it easier for Triton’s publishers to create and deliver ads at scale.

Frequency also leverages data to build personalized audio ads, control ad distribution, and deliver ads based on performance. These capabilities enable publishers to make real-time decisions down to the end creative to proactively improve the listening experience for their target audiences.

“We are thrilled to partner with Triton Digital, one of the cornerstone technology providers for digital audio,” said Pete Jimison, CEO at Frequency. “We are proud that through this partnership, we can quickly deploy our solutions to the ecosystem, greatly improving audio advertising for publishers, advertisers and listeners.”

“Frequency is writing the next chapter for audio advertising, where the combination of data and creative drives the ad experience,” said John Rosso, President, Market Development at Triton Digital. “In addition, Frequency’s unique digital audio creative management platform will greatly simplify workflows on both the buy and sell side.”

Frequency will be joining Triton Digital at DMEXCO in Cologne, Germany, September 11th & 12th. If you are attending, please stop by booth E-041 located in Hall 6.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 40 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About Frequency

Frequency® is digital audio’s first Creative Management Platform (CMP) that offers publishers and advertisers greater control over the creative lifecycle for audio ads. From ad production to ad delivery and measurement, Frequency provides the tools to make ad operations more efficient and audio ads more effective. Frequency combines data and creative to enable personalization of audio ads and empower advertisers with intelligence to make smarter decisions with ad creative and audience targeting. For more information, visit www.frequencyads.com.