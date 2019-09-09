Personalis, Inc. Enters into Research Agreement with Invectys to Provide Comprehensive Tumor Immunogenomics Profiling for Clinical Trial

MENLO PARK, Calif. & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced that it has entered into a research agreement with Invectys, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative immunotherapy approaches to treat cancers. Under the terms of the agreement, Personalis will provide comprehensive tumor immunogenomics capabilities to facilitate biomarker discovery in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) patients enrolled in a Phase II clinical trial assessing the efficacy of INVAC-1, a DNA plasmid encoding a modified human telomerase reverse transcriptase (hTERT) protein, as monotherapy or in combination with ibrutinib.

“Personalis is known for their innovative and expansive cancer immunogenomics expertise, and we’re delighted to partner with them on this project to evaluate biomarker signatures in responders and non-responders to our leading cancer vaccine candidate, INVAC-1,” said Pierre Langlade Demoyen, CEO of Invectys. “INVAC-1 has the potential to become a key component of combination therapy approaches for the treatment of various solid and hematologic cancer types. Our work with Personalis will help us to determine which patients are most likely to respond favorably to these novel treatment regimens.”

Invectys is now enrolling CLL patients in this Phase II, open-label, single-arm trial consisting of two patient groups: 45 patients receiving INVAC-1 as monotherapy and an additional 45 patients receiving INVAC-1 in combination with ibrutinib, a Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase inhibitor. The primary goal of the study is to achieve minimal residual disease negativity in both groups. The trial is being conducted at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT03265717.

“Invectys has built an exciting pipeline of novel, next-generation immunotherapies, and we’re thrilled to help drive their lead program forward,” said John West, CEO of Personalis. “Having already established ourselves as a leader in comprehensive tumor immunogenomic profiling and biomarker discovery for solid tumor indications, we’ve seen increasing use of our capabilities for biomarker evaluation in hematologic cancer types. This bodes well as we continue to rollout and onboard customers for our newly-launched, universal cancer immunogenomics platform, ImmunoID NeXT™.”

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a growing cancer genomics company transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. The company’s NeXT™ Platform is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. The Personalis Clinical Laboratory is GxP aligned as well as CLIA’88-certified and CAP-accredited. For more information, please visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on Twitter (@PersonalisInc).

About Invectys

Founded in 2010 at the Pasteur Institute in Paris, Invectys SA is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative immuno-oncology treatments. Invectys has raised €38 million. The company has developed a broad pipeline including one platform designed to provide low-cost, easy-to-administer cancer therapies, alone or in combination with other treatments such as immune checkpoint antibodies. Invectys products aim to enlist and restore natural antitumor efficacy in cancer patients.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or may imply "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding: the development as INVAC-1 as a treatment for solid and hematologic cancer types; and the use and adoption of ImmunoID NeXT™. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in Personalis’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings and in the documents incorporated by reference therein. Except as otherwise required by law, Personalis disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.