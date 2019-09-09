Panasonic Unveils TOUGHBOOK 55 Mobile Computer With Customer-Driven Modular Design

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Panasonic is pleased to introduce a worker’s best friend: the Panasonic TOUGHBOOK® 55 mobile computer. Building on legendary reliability, versatility, performance and ruggedness, the TOUGHBOOK 55 offers unrivaled flexibility with its modular expansion packs and accessories that can accommodate a multitude of work environments and personal preferences.

The TOUGHBOOK 55’s modular design supports the demands of public safety, enterprise and government customers alike which offers unparalleled customization that can simplify ordering, shorten lead times, decrease downtime and help futureproof their purchase as work needs change. Expansion packs offer a variety of additional features such as I/O ports, a fingerprint reader, dedicated graphics and a second storage drive. Both the main storage drive and optional second storage drive are quick-release for easier installation and access to the drives. The RAM and keyboard are both user-upgradeable.

Often mounted in vehicles and used indoors and outdoors, this latest TOUGHBOOK has the ability to work all day on a fully charged battery, which is among the most critical needs for users out in the field. The TOUGHBOOK 55 has the longest battery life of any Panasonic TOUGHBOOK to date with the ability to ‘hot-swap’ an optional second battery without powering down or interruptions.

TOUGHBOOK 55 Key Features, Highlights and Innovations:

Innovative modular design

Unprecedented all-day battery

The thinnest and lightest laptop in its class

Latest Intel® 8 th Gen quad-core i5 and i7 vPro™ processors and optional AMD discrete graphics

Gen quad-core i5 and i7 vPro™ processors and optional AMD discrete graphics An optional 1000 nit touchscreen

Up to 2TB of storage and 64GB of RAM

The first laptop in its class with tetra-array microphones for unmatched speech recognition accuracy

The first TOUGHBOOK to offer a USB Type-C port, HDMI 2.0 and Bluetooth® 5.0

Enhanced user experience with louder speakers, enhanced brightness and a color-selectable backlit keyboard

Backward compatibility with existing TOUGHBOOK 54 vehicle and desktop docks avoiding the hassle and cost of replacing and installing new docks into their fleet of vehicles

“Each year, we spend hundreds of hours with customers across industries so that we can anticipate the trajectory of their digital transformations and best support them throughout,” said Brian Rowley, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management, Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America. “The TOUGHBOOK 55 is shaped by our customers’ voice and delivers the customization, modularity, extended battery life and configurations they need today and tomorrow. The next chapter of mobile technology is not how well rugged devices withstand extreme work environments -- something TOUGHBOOK has proven over three decades -- but how rugged mobility facilitates an evolving business climate.”

Wireless Connectivity

The TOUGHBOOK 55 is certified to work on P.180, Panasonic’s seamless end-to-end platform for customers that rely on global connectivity. P.180 provides global coverage for 180+ countries with no roaming fees and enables personalized shared data plans based on actual customer usage. Additionally, the TOUGHBOOK 55 (FZ-55 EM7511) is certified and approved for use on FirstNet – the nationwide, wireless communications platform dedicated to America’s first responders and public safety community. The FirstNet Ready™ TOUGHBOOK 55 supports the FirstNet Band 14 spectrum and gives public safety subscribers access to the dedicated, physically separate FirstNet network core. FirstNet is built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) – an independent agency within the federal government. It’s designed for first responders and those critical to their emergency response.

Warranty and Services

Every TOUGHBOOK 55 comes with a comprehensive 3-year manufacturer’s hardware warranty covering materials or workmanship. With US-based engineering, help desk and repair services, those devices have an average turnaround time of 48 hours once received at the Panasonic National Service Center. Also, all overnight freights are paid both ways by Panasonic for all in-warranty repairs. Additional upgraded services are available, including Premier Deployment Services, 24-hour device exchange programs, Extended Product Warranty (4th/5th year), Ultimate Care and Protection Plus (Accidental Damage Warranties) and HDD/SSD no return Warranties.

Pricing and Availability

The TOUGHBOOK 55 is available today from authorized Panasonic resellers at an estimated street price of $2099.

