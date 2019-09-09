Everbridge Expands its Wearable Device Ecosystem and Strategy for Employee Safety

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management and enterprise safety software applications to help keep people safe and businesses running, today announced a partnership with RiskBand, a leading provider of wearable, live-monitored safety devices for organizations and their workers. The alliance is part of Everbridge’s strategy to reach the broadest set of workers, including those that may not always have ready access to a mobile phone, such as a hospitality employee, in-home healthcare provider, or lone worker in the field. With the additional modality and simple access of the RiskBand wearable device, Everbridge is expanding its addressable market for protecting employees regardless of their physical location, whether inside the office, working remotely, or traveling the globe.

Critical events such as assaults and active shooter incidents are threatening lives and causing major business disruptions. Fatal work injuries have increased over the last decade, with 5,147 occupational fatalities recorded in the U.S. in 2017. This challenge is only magnified by an increasingly mobile workforce, as well as the prevalence of lone worker scenarios across multiple industries served by both Everbridge and RiskBand, including healthcare, banking, retail, energy and utilities, hospitality, and higher education.

Designed for enterprise-level personal safety and security, RiskBand’s wearable devices bolster an organization’s emergency communication and response strategy. A single push of a button provides two-way voice, user profile data, images, and geolocation, in near real-time to your organization’s security operations center. As part of the partnership, Everbridge will integrate its award-winning Safety Connection™ platform with RiskBand’s wearables, allowing both Everbridge and RiskBand customers to receive emergency messaging and provide detailed reporting of their location. The data from an employee’s RiskBand device is shared back to the Everbridge platform, allowing an organization to deploy the appropriate emergency response.

“The rise in smart technology and connected devices drastically improves operations for businesses across the globe, and brings about new opportunities to keep people safe,” said David Meredith, CEO of Everbridge. “Our partnership with RiskBand advances our existing connected safety ecosystem, offering employees without immediate access to a mobile phone with a direct line for emergency communication that they can utilize anywhere.” As part of the expansion of that ecosystem, Everbridge is looking to introduce additional wearables into the marketplace, and integrate further with IoT devices, sensors, and smart building technology, all to better protect employees from an increasing array of workplace threats.

“It is especially gratifying that a respected industry leader like Everbridge recognizes the powerful solution of the RiskBand ARIES device and platform. We believe that this collaborative partnership will enable us to empower businesses to enhance employee safety through state-of-the-art wearable devices that are fully integrated with the most comprehensive critical event management solutions,” explained Jim Van Law, CEO and Co-founder of RiskBand.

RiskBand will be fully integrated into Everbridge’s platform. Individuals attending the Global Security Exchange (GSX) conference this week in Chicago can visit the Everbridge Booth #124 to learn more about the joint offering.

About RiskBand

Risk Band LLC, a Charleston, South Carolina-based technology company with offices in Boulder, Colorado and West Nyack, New York, is committed to providing untethered wearable solutions designed to be an essential component of a company or organization’s emergency response strategy. With a single push of a button, RiskBand ARIES devices provide voice, data, images and geo-location to an organization’s previously identified global security partner or their own security operations center. Establishing two-way communication and generating detailed wearer data, augmented by time, date and location-stamped images, substantially improves situational awareness in near real-time. That is critical to dispatching the appropriate emergency response and improving all-important response times. Additional features of the ARIES solution include its easily integratable enterprise software suite that further enhance its functionality. RiskBand is already proving invaluable to businesses and organizations with at-risk employees, including national retailers, hotels, restaurants, healthcare providers, and universities.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, nearly 4,700 global customers rely on the company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. The company’s platform sent over 2.8 billion messages in 2018 and offers the ability to reach over 500 million people in more than 200 countries and territories, including the entire mobile populations on a country-wide scale in Australia, Sweden, the Netherlands, Singapore, Greece, and a number of the largest states in India. The company’s critical communications and enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection™, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center®, Public Warning, Crisis Management, Community Engagement™ and Secure Messaging. Everbridge serves 9 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 8 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 46 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 6 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 6 of the 10 largest global auto makers, all 4 of the largest global accounting firms, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 5 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health insurers. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in Lansing, San Francisco, Beijing, Bangalore, Kolkata, London, Munich, Oslo, Singapore, Stockholm and Tilburg. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, and our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers’ expectations; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC on March 1, 2019. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.