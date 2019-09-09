Workiva and Sentieo Create Partnership to Offer Research Solutions with the Market-Leading Platform for SEC Filings

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workiva (NYSE:WK), provider of the world’s leading connected reporting and compliance platform, today announced a new partnership with Sentieo, a financial research platform provider, to offer comprehensive document search solutions to support customers' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“Our partnership with Sentieo gives our SEC filing customers a powerful research tool at their fingertips, which is essential as pressure grows from investors and regulators to report transparent and accurate data,” said Marty Vanderploeg, CEO of Workiva.

Workiva customers are able to orchestrate data from all of their source systems and applications with a full audit trail, have it update automatically, tag it under XBRL® taxonomy rules and directly submit SEC filings. Workiva customers will now have access to Sentieo’s database of millions of financial documents, which include SEC filings, call transcripts and presentations, as well as unique AI analysis tools, such as Table Explorer and Smart SummaryTM.

“As the largest third-party filer with the SEC, we are always looking for ways to provide our customers with the best technology solutions that reduce risk, increase transparency and create efficiencies,” added Vanderploeg.

Sentieo’s Corporate Research Platform will also enable Workiva customers to apply Sentieo’s AI technology for faster insights into their financial documents. With Sentieo’s natural language processing and advanced linguistic search capabilities, preparers will save time by automating searches, creating repeatable workflows and establishing best-in-class benchmark language for disclosure narratives.

“Every quarter SEC reporting teams spend many hours researching their peers and competitors’ filings and public statements,” said Alap Shah, CEO and Co-founder, Sentieo. “Our partnership with Workiva is designed to save time for filers as they complete their research and ensure they are producing the right language for their filings.”

Workiva customers can learn more about the Sentieo partnership at the Workiva Amplify annual user conference, September 9-12, at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Conference Center in Dallas.

About Workiva Amplify

Workiva Amplify is the annual Workiva user conference. In 2019, it expects to bring together over 2,000 accounting, finance and compliance professionals; industry leaders and Workiva experts. The four-day conference provides training and professional development, continuing education credits, best practices and networking.

About Workiva

Workiva, provider of the world's leading connected reporting and compliance platform, is used by thousands of enterprises across 180 countries, including more than 75 percent of Fortune 500® companies, and by government agencies. Our customers have linked over five billion data elements to trust their data, reduce risk and save time. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), please visit workiva.com.

About Sentieo

Sentieo is the first financial research platform designed to empower equity and corporate analysts. Combining traditional and alternative datasets, Sentieo increases efficiency, boosts alpha generation for investment managers, and improves corporate strategy for private and public companies. Serving a global customer base, Sentieo has a team of over 175, with offices in San Francisco, New York, and New Delhi, India.