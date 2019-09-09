Jama Software Offers Cloud Edition of Tasktop Integration Hub

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tasktop, the leader in Value Stream Integration, today announced that Jama Software is now offering the cloud version of its Tasktop Integration Hub for Jama Connect™ to automate and visualize the flow of product-critical information across the software delivery value stream.

This expands the already successful partnership the two companies have had since 2014, providing hundreds of Jama Software customers with integration to third-party systems like Jira, Azure DevOps, Micro Focus ALM, Rally, qTest and many more. The cloud version of Hub for Jama Connect provides the automation and traceability advantages of Tasktop’s on-premises solution plus speed of deployment, reduced costs and the elimination of maintenance and upgrading efforts.

Jama Connect enables engineering, software development and leadership teams to stay clear and current (in real-time) about their requirements and test plans throughout the project lifecycle. Through Hub, teams can integrate Jama Connect with their ALM, PLM, development and QA tools. Jama Connect requirements and test cases flow automatically and bi-directionally between tools, extending traceability, visibility and collaboration across the organization. It enables everyone to work in their tool of choice and gain access to updates other team members make in theirs. This eliminates manual re-keying of information, mistakes caused by old or incomplete information and interminable email threads and status meetings.

“The successful partnership with Tasktop has allowed Jama Connect customers to enjoy Hub’s ease of use and unlock added value from our platform,” said Scott Roth, CEO, Jama Software. “The new cloud-integration option for Tasktop Hub helps more of our customers avoid dealing with infrastructure requisitions and maintenance costs. With this partnership, our customers can further realize the power of integrating Jama Connect with a variety of other leading product development tools like Jira.”

“We’re thrilled that our cloud-based Hub offering is now available for all Jama Connect customers,” said Mik Kersten, CEO, Tasktop. “This expansion of our partnership opens up integration to more Jama Software customers, enabling them to connect all of their software delivery and operation tools to automate information flow. Thanks to this and the accelerated time-to-value for connecting value streams, the hosted edition of Tasktop Hub is already proving very popular with our joint customers.”

About Jama

Jama Software provides the leading platform for requirements, risk, and test management. With Jama Connect and industry-focused services, teams building complex products, systems and software improve cycle times, increase quality, reduce rework and minimize effort proving compliance. Representing the forefront of modern development, Jama’s growing customer base of more than 600 organizations includes SpaceX, Boston Scientific, Lyft, Deloitte, Alight, Samsung and Caterpillar.

About Tasktop

Tasktop, a leader in Value Stream Integration and Management, automates and visualizes the flow of product-critical information across the software delivery value stream -- from initial customer request to delivery and back through the customer feedback loop for continuous improvement. Some 57 integrations with software delivery tools enable organizations to leverage a best-of-breed tool network that also provides end-to-end visibility and traceability. The backbone of the most impactful Agile and DevOps transformations worldwide, the company’s customers are the global leaders in financial services, insurance, government and manufacturing, many of whom are in the Fortune 100, including 11 of the top 25 banks in the world, the top six health plans and four of the top 10 US insurance companies. For more information about Tasktop, please visit: http://tasktop.com.

Twitter: @tasktop

Blog: http://blog.tasktop.com/