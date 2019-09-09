Youth Find Success in Canada’s Growing Biotech Sector

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Since 2017, over 900 students have gained career-ready experience in over 275 different companies in Canada’s bio-economy thanks to the Government of Canada’s Student Work Placement Program – launched by BioTalent Canada.

The program provides wage subsidies for co-op students – enrolled in either STEM or business programs – to increase their job-readiness by giving them the skills and experience employers are looking for.

“We have fulfilled almost 75% of the current Student Work Placement Program’s placements BioTalent Canada committed to four-years ago,” says Rob Henderson, President and CEO of BioTalent Canada. “The program’s success to-date highlights the importance career-placements have in advancing Canadian innovation to a global market.”

The success of the Student Work Placement Program also aligns with the industry recommendations outlined in the report: “The Innovation and Competitiveness Imperative,” by the Health and Biosciences Economic Strategy Table (HBEST), which calls for expanding the work-integrated learning (WIL) opportunities and creating career-ready graduates – in turn advancing Canada’s global reputation and excellence in innovation.

The benefits of work-integrated learning extend beyond skills development and experience for students. Employers in Canada’s bio-economy, like STEMCELL Technologies, are also recognizing the impact career-placements have had on their businesses.

“Mina’s work ethic and dedication far exceeded our expectations of a co-op student,” says Helen Sheridan, Senior VP, Human Resources with STEMCELL Technologies. “Her dedication helped bring highly advanced novel technology to production that will be the first commercially available product of its kind.”

The Student Work Placement Program is only one of several wage subsidy programs currently managed by BioTalent Canada. Companies interested in applying are encouraged to visit biotalent.ca/Co-opFunds for more information.

