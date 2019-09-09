State of Idaho Continues Partnership with Idaho Information Consortium

BOISE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The State of Idaho Information Technology Services has awarded Idaho Information Consortium (IIC), an NIC company, a two-year contract with two additional one-year extension options.

IIC has partnered with the state since 1999 to provide digital government solutions to citizens, businesses and visitors across Idaho. The company provides nearly 300 digital services through Access Idaho to make government interactions more accessible and convenient.

“The state of Idaho has been focused on driving innovative government throughout the 20 years of our partnership,” said Jeff Walker, IIC’s President and General Manager. “Idaho has been recognized as providing best-in-class digital government service year after year, and we look forward to helping them continue that trend.”

The new agreement allows IIC to continue improving on previous services and to include new services based on state and local government agencies’ evolving needs. Citizens most often interact with Access Idaho services when conveniently completing tasks online, like renewing their vehicle registration. Government entities are most familiar with the suite of payment services IIC provides.

“NIC is passionate about being a partner, not a vendor,” said Harry Herington, NIC’s CEO and Chairman of the Board. “We are honored to work with the state of Idaho as it continues to create award-winning solutions that benefit state and local government constituents.”

Access Idaho services have been recognized for a variety of digital government awards. Most recently, the Prompt Pay solution was selected as one of 30 finalists across 10 categories by the National Association of State Chief Information Officers as a finalist for the 2019 NASCIO State IT Recognition Awards. Prompt Pay gives citizens the ability pay for government services from a link sent directly through text message or email. This technology allows government employees to avoid handling sensitive payment information, which reduces data risks.

In 2018, Prompt Pay was also named a Government Experience Award winner on the national scene. The service is currently in its testing phase in three other states.

Overall, Idaho Interactive has received 15 total awards since the company’s inception in 1999, successfully processed 8 million secure transactions and worked with 336 government partners.

About Access Idaho

Access Idaho is the administrator of Idaho’s official Web portal (idaho.gov) and provider of electronic government solutions for the state. The network manager for the portal is Idaho Information Consortium, a subsidiary of digital government firm NIC.

About NIC

NIC Inc. NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) launched the digital government industry in 1992, and continues to lead it, providing a secure payment engine and thousands of digital government solutions across a network of more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. In addition, NIC is a leading provider of outdoor recreation solutions, with 1 out of 6 hunting and fishing licenses in the United States sold using an NIC service. The Company created the nation's first personal assistant for government and comprehensive mobile platform, Gov2Go®, as well as the innovative, data-driven prescription drug monitoring platform, RxGov®. More information is available at www.egov.com.