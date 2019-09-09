Bioventus Agrees to Nationwide Contract with UnitedHealthcare® Commercial Plans

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bioventus, a global leader in orthobiologic solutions, has agreed to a nationwide contract with UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual commercial plans. Beginning October 1, 2019, UnitedHealthcare commercial plan members will have access to both DUROLANE and GELSYN-3, to treat knee osteoarthritis (OA) pain. DUROLANE, is a single-injection and GELSYN-3, a three-injection hyaluronic acid (HA)-based joint-fluid treatment for patients.

OA involves the breakdown, or degeneration, of cartilage and the synovial fluid that cushions and lubricates joint tissues. Injection treatments of HA-based products, such as DUROLANE and GELSYN-3, help manage knee OA pain.

“We are pleased DUROLANE and GELSYN-3 are among the preferred options available to UnitedHealthcare members and physicians,” said John Nosenzo, Chief Commercial Officer, Bioventus. “Both now have access to two safe HA products that are proven to provide relief from knee OA pain.”

About Bioventus

Bioventus is an orthobiologics company that delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. The orthobiologic products from Bioventus include offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing.

More information about the entire Bioventus portfolio of HA-based products can be found at www.OAKneePainRelief.com.

Summary of Indication for Use:

DUROLANE is indicated for the treatment of pain in osteoarthritis of the knee in patients who have failed to respond adequately to conservative non-pharmacological therapy or simple analgesics, e.g. acetaminophen. Do not inject DUROLANE in patients with knee joint infections, skin diseases, or other infections in the area of the injection site. Do not administer to patients with known hypersensitivity or allergy to sodium hyaluronate preparations. Risks can include transient pain or swelling at the injection site. DUROLANE has not been tested in pregnant or lactating women, or children. Full prescribing information can be found in package insert, at DUROLANE.com, or by contacting Bioventus Customer Service at 1-800-836-4080.

GELSYN-3 is indicated for the treatment of pain in osteoarthritis of the knee in patients who have failed to respond adequately to conservative non-pharmacologic therapy and simple analgesics (e.g. acetaminophen). Do not administer to patients with known hypersensitivity (allergy) to sodium hyaluronate preparations. Do not inject GELSYN-3 into the knees of patients having knee joint infections or skin diseases or infections in the area of the injection site. GELSYN-3 is not approved for pregnant or nursing women, or children. Risks can include general knee pain, warmth and redness or pain at the injection site. Full prescribing information can be found in product labeling, at www.GELSYN3.com or by contacting customer service at 1-800-836-4080.