West Community Credit Union Now Offers Plinqit Savings App

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O’Fallon, Mo.-based West Community Credit Union announced today that it will offer Plinqit, a brandable, savings app and the only savings tool that pays users for engaging with content.

As a true innovator and an institution keenly dedicated to delivering products and services that offer exceptional value to its members, West Community Credit Union works with St. Louis-based SixThirty, a fintech accelerator focused on late-seed stage startups that have a product, market traction and a proven track record. Through its involvement, the credit union was introduced to Plinqit, a brandable, mobile-first platform that is free, simple and easy to use.

West Community Credit Union selected Plinqit as a better way to introduce themselves to potential members rather than relying on traditional marketing channels. Unlike any other savings app on the market, Plinqit’s patent-pending Build Skills™ pays users for engaging with content by watching a video or reading an article from the Plinqit library. Users take a short quiz and are rewarded for learning more about personal finances, creating higher user engagement. Enabling financial institutions to provide a non-traditional ‘cool’ tool, Plinqit helps with the first step of the financial wellness journey: saving money.

“At West Community Credit Union, we strive to provide our members with the most innovative technology,” said Koren Greubel, Vice President of Marketing of West Community Credit Union. “Because of this, we regularly explore what fintechs have to offer. With a seamless implementation and a platform that can help our members take steps on the path to financial freedom, Plinqit is an ideal partner for our credit union.”

“With Plinqit, financial institutions can better engage with members by rewarding them for smarter financial behavior,” said Kathleen Craig, founder and Chief Executive Officer of HT Mobile Apps, creator of Plinqit. “Our savings and financial education content platform was created as a unique way to improve member acquisition while teaching people about personal finances – and it works! Plinqit has an average engagement rate of more than 55 percent in our Build Skills content. Most Plinqit savers also choose to continue to save after reaching their goal and many have multiple savings goals with us at the same time. We are thrilled to partner with West Community Credit Union and support their commitment to providing exceptional service to their members.”

About Plinqit

Plinqit is a brandable, mobile first platform that is elegant and highly powerful at the same time. Unlike any other savings app on the market, its patent-pending Build Skills™ pays users for engaging with content, creating higher user engagement for financial institutions. Created by Millennials for Millennials, Plinqit helps financial institutions connect with this important demographic in a meaningful, relevant way - bringing together digital customers, FI’s and savings in one beautiful place. For more information, visit www.plinqit.com.

About West Community Credit Union

West Community Credit Union is a full-service, not-for-profit financial cooperative serving more than 26,000 members and businesses in St. Louis County, St. Charles County and Boone County. The credit union has offices in O’Fallon, Brentwood, Kirkwood, Lake Saint Louis, Florissant and Columbia, Mo. West Community is committed to enriching the lives of members, helping their communities thrive and providing a rewarding work experience. In 2018, West Community Credit Union was awarded the Midwest Excellence Institute (MEI) Missouri Quality Award designed to honor exemplary organizations for their achievements in performance excellence. For more information on West Community Credit Union, visit www.westcommunitycu.org.